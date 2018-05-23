Chris Paul's improved play, and health, could give Rockets the edge over Warriors

In 2015, Paul and the Clippers got beaten by 27 in San Antonio to go down 2-1 to the Spurs, the defending NBA champions. He was awful that game, with just one more point than his six turnovers. Two days later, thanks to his 34 points on just 19 shots and seven assists, the Clippers evened things on San Antonio's home court before going on to win the series in seven games.