Through Week 3 in the NFL, the powerful Rams have not cut corners but they did lose two to injury

Coach Sean McVay says it so often it should be painted on the walls of the Coliseum tunnel and tattooed down his arm: The truest measure of performance is consistency. The Rams have won each of their three games by double digit, and, in order, have scored 33, 34 and 35 points. Their point differential is a league-best plus-66, which is 20 points better than the next-closest team (Baltimore).