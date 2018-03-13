Red Cross Los Angeles honors Chargers as well as Steelers minority owner, a Brentwood businessman

The Chargers and the largest minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers were honored Friday by the Red Cross Los Angeles for their support of the organization's humanitarian mission.
Dr. Laurence E. Paul of Brentwood, whose family is the second-largest stakeholder in the Steelers, was named 2018 Humanitarian of the Year, and the Chargers were honored for their distinguished dedication and support of the American Red Cross.
Paul, co-founder and managing principal of Laurel Crown Partners, has volunteered on behalf of the Red Cross for two decades and was a recent recipient of the Harriman Award for Distinguished Volunteer Service, the highest recognition for volunteer service in the American Red Cross.
"The American Red Cross serves a central role in disaster relief and blood supply in the Southern California region and nationally," Paul said. "My affiliation with them on both fronts has been a profound, unique and deeply humbling experience. I am deeply grateful for this award and all that my Red Cross experience has provided to my family and me."
The organization also recognized the Spanos family, which owns the Chargers, "for their generous contributions and assistance in times of crisis," including personal donations, and work by the team to raise money and encourage fans to join them in support of the Red Cross.
Dean Spanos, the Chargers' controlling owner and chairman of the board, said: "Being selected for this recognition is humbling because you don't reach out to help others in time of crisis to be recognized; you help them because it's the right thing to do. We come together when disaster strikes, and fortunately for us, time and time again, the American Red Cross has also been there to help us get back on our feet."
Follow Sam Farmer on Twitter @LATimesfarmer