Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is armed and dangerous on his feet, making him early favorite for NFL's MVP

“The bullpen was about 80 feet long, and the fence was about 10, 11 feet high,” father Pat Mahomes recalled. “He could hit, but he could never hit it over the fence. We got to the World Series, and ESPN had set up the crew out there behind the right-field fence. Patrick was hitting, and he saw those guys up there — Harold Reynolds and all those guys up there — and he started hitting it over the fence all the time.”