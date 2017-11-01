College football's national championship game coming to Los Angeles in 2023

College Football Playoff officials have awarded the 2023 national championship game to the $2.6-billion stadium that Rams owner Stan Kroenke is building in Inglewood.

The announcement came Wednesday, with three other cities also getting the title game in coming years.

Miami-South Florida will host in 2021, Indianapolis in 2022 and Houston in 2024.

“Los Angeles is a world-class city with a great record as sensational hosts to college football championships, Olympics, Super Bowls and other top events,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said, adding that “the new stadium will be spectacular.”

Now in its fourth season, the CFP had set a goal of placing its marquee event in 10 cities over its first decade.

The inaugural championship took place in 2015 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This year’s game will be played at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts said his city would partner with Los Angeles in coordinating related events around the championship in January 2023.

“Los Angeles has always been where the world’s best athletes come to make history on the biggest stage,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

This won’t be the first time a college title game has taken place in L.A. The former Bowl Championship Series system held championships at the Rose Bowl four times from 2002 through 2014.

But the CFP game will add to an impressive lineup to Kroenke’s project.

The Rams’ stadium, set to open in 2020, already has been tabbed to host the 2022 Super Bowl and be part of the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

This season’s CFP semifinal game will be at the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

