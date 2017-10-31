Eagles trade for Miami running back Jay Ajayi

The Philadelphia Eagles made a splashy move Tuesday to bolster their running game, trading for Miami running back Jay Ajayi.

The Eagles, who have won an NFL-best six in a row, gave up a fourth-round selection in next spring’s draft for Ajayi, who made the Pro Bowl last year by rushing for 1,272 yards, fourth-best in the league.

Ajayi had three rushing performances of at least 200 yards last season, becoming the fourth player in NFL history to accomplish that feat.

A fifth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2015, Ajayi played in 31 games and gained 1,924 yards, scoring nine touchdowns. He also has 48 career receptions for 308 yards.

The 7-1 Eagles, who have a somewhat comfortable lead over second-place Dallas (4-3) in the NFC East, already have the fifth-ranked ground game at 129.2 yards per game. They play host to Denver on Sunday, with the Broncos ranked second against the run.

Having lost No. 1 left tackle Jason Peters, the Eagles are in particular need of a running back who can help in pass protection.

