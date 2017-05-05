New York Giants' Eli Manning doesn't want rookie quarterback Davis Webb calling him 'sir'

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning wasn’t pleased with what rookie Davis Webb called him during their first phone conversation last month.

The 22-year-old quarterback out of California called the 36-year-old two-time Super Bowl winner “sir.”

The nerve of that kid!

“I just wanted to welcome him to the team, let him know if he has any questions or needs anything in the next few days, I was here for him,” Manning told the Giants’ website. “He responded to that with, ‘Yes, sir.’ I told him we were off to a bad start. Please do not refer to me as ‘sir.’ I appreciate the manners, but we’re teammates.

“I was always taught the same thing. Anyone older than me, I have to call them ‘sir.’ But hopefully, we straightened that out.”

Webb was drafted in the third round by the Giants and is considered to be Manning’s eventual replacement as the team’s starting quarterback.

At least he didn’t call the veteran player “Grandpa.”

