Roger Goodell among speakers at Rams event

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NBC play-by-play man Al Michaels will be among the featured speakers June 15 for Rams All-Access at the Coliseum.

The annual dinner event staged by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission allows fans to meet and take photos with current and former Rams players, coaches and executives.

Among those scheduled to attend this year are executive Kevin Demoff; coaches Sean McVay and Wade Phillips; current players Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald, Johnny Hekker and rookie Gerald Everett; and former players Nolan Cromwell, Fred Dryer, Jim Everett, Dennis Harrah, David Hill, LeRoy Irvin, Mike Lansford, Lawrence McCutcheon and Doug Smith.

Fans can practice their skills on the field, with drills that test passing accuracy, field goal kicking and fielding punts. There will be fanfest tents, tours of the Rams’ locker room and opportunity to win game tickets.

Rams All-Access tickets are $550 each or $5,000 for a table of 10.

For more information, contact Kathy Schloessman at kschloessman@lasec.us, or call (213) 236-2381.

