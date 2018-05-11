Blake Bortles helps detain teen accused of trying to steal his truck, wallet at Jaguars party

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles nearly had his wallet stolen out of his truck, police say, but the would-be thief dropped it in the driveway.
Bortles' truck would have been stolen too, police say, but it was boxed in by other vehicles.
Suffice to say, Bortles is a lucky guy — and one who really needs to be more careful with his belongings.
The Jaguars quarterback was attending a party at teammate Brandon Linder's Jacksonville Beach home when Joseph Horton, 18, opened the door to Bortles' new Ford F-150, which was parked in Linder's driveway, according to a police report that was posted online by Deadspin.
After rummaging through the interior of the truck, Horton took Bortles' wallet, which was later found nearby on the ground, the report said.
According to the report, surveillance video showed Horton entering the vehicle, starting the engine and driving the truck back and forth in an apparent attempt to get it out of the driveway. Horton then got out of the truck, examined the front of it and eventually walked into Linder's home.
When Linder asked who he was, Horton replied, "Joe," and walked upstairs, the report said. Linder eventually realized the young man didn't belong at the house and called police. Linder, Bortles and Jaguars guard Chris Reed stayed with Horton until police arrived.