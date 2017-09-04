Southland's brightest sons in the NFL

The Times’ Eric Sondheimer selects an NFL All-Star team made up of players who did their high school apprenticeships in Southern California.

OFFENSE

Carson Palmer, quarterback Arizona Cardinals (Santa Margarita High)

The 2002 Heisman Trophy winner from USC is a three-time Pro Bowl honoree and will turn 38 during the final week of the regular season.

Shane Vereen, running back New York Giants (Valencia High)

Vereen helped the Patriots win Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 and will try to regain his health in his third season playing for the Giants.

DeSean Jackson, wide receiver Tampa Bay Bucaneers (Long Beach Poly High)

The three-time Pro Bowl selection moves from the Redskins empowered by a lucrative $33.5 million, three-year contract. He had 56 receptions last season for 1,005 yards.

Robert Woods, wide receiver Los Angeles Rams (Gardena Serra High)

It’s a homecoming for Woods, who starred at USC and will return to the Coliseum after playing for the Bills since 2013. His speed and pass catching ability are supposed to help ignite the Rams’ offense.

Marqise Lee, wide receiver Jacksonville Jaguars (Gardena Serra High)

Lee caught 63 passes and three touchdowns last season in his third year in the NFL when he was healthy. The former USC star is on the rise.

Marcedes Lewis, tight end Jacksonville Jaguars (Long Beach Poly)

Lewis is in his 12th season with the Jaguars and still catching passes and still making big blocks. The former UCLA standout exudes consistency and dependability.

Tyron Smith, offensive lineman Dallas Cowboys (Rancho Verde High)

He was the best offensive lineman in the nation at USC and nothing has changed in the NFL, where he sets the standard for excellence playing left tackle for the Cowboys.

Alan Crowhurst / Getty Images Left tackle Tyron Smith (77) has been helping anchor the Dallas Cowboys line the last six seasons. Left tackle Tyron Smith (77) has been helping anchor the Dallas Cowboys line the last six seasons. (Alan Crowhurst / Getty Images)

Mitchell Schwartz, offensive lineman Kansas City Chiefs (Palisades High)

Known for his pass blocking skills and physical toughness, Schwartz has become a reliable blocker in the NFL after starting out with the Cleveland Browns in 2012.

Ryan Kalil, center Carolina Panthers (Servite High)

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Kalil has been an NFL standout since taking over as the full-time starter at Carolina in 2008.

Matt Kalil, offensive lineman Carolina Panthers (Servite High)

Kalil signed a five-year, $55.5 million contract to join his brother on the Panthers’ offensive line. When healthy, he’s a Pro Bowl blocker. Was the fourth pick in the 2012 draft.

Kyle Murphy, offensive lineman Green Bay Packers (San Clemente High)

In his second year after being a standout blocker at Stanford, Murphy is ready to make an impact blocking for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Nick Folk, kicker Tampa Bay Bucaneers (Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High)

In his 11th season, Folk has made 81.3% of his career field goals. Last season, he was 27 of 31.

DEFENSE

Malik Jackson, defensive lineman Jacksonville Jaguars (Birmingham High)

Jackson became a standout with the Denver Broncos, making five tackles and falling on a fumble in the end zone during the 24-10 Super Bowl victory in 2016. Then he signed a $90 million, six-year contract with the Jaguars.

Brandon Mebane, defensive lineman Los Angeles Chargers (Crenshaw High)