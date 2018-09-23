Ask Farmer: How did Jon Gruden get the nickname 'Chucky'?

“He went the wrong way on an audible,” Gruden told Sports Illustrated in a 2002 interview. “Ninety-six is to the right, 97 is to the left: We called a 96, he went 97. The guy went the other way. Of course, there were only five major television networks at the game, 70,000 fans there booing. Sorry for getting upset. Gee. Next thing I know, a newspaper has a picture of Chucky next to a picture of me. Next thing I know, no one knows my name anymore.”