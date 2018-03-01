Raiders coach Jon Gruden tries to catch up with the times

"Man, I'm trying to throw the game back to 1998," he said. "You know, really as a broadcaster, I went around and observed every team, asked a lot of questions, took a look at the facilities, how they're doing business. There's a stack of analytic data … people don't even know how to read it. It's one thing to have the data … it's another thing to know how to read the damn thing. So, I'm not going to rely on GPSs and all the modern technology."