Experts say USC's Darnold and UCLA's Rosen are very different quarterbacks, but both have moxie to make it in NFL

Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold could both be top picks in the NFL draft next year. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images; Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

He doesn’t have a Dez Bryant to throw to. He doesn’t have a Julio Jones to throw to. He’s making it work with the guys he has. He said a very mature thing after the game at Memphis. He said, “I’ve got to stop playing hero ball.” Because given what happened against Texas A&M, he had to throw those balls down the field. You don’t have to throw that ball across your body against Memphis. To me, that’s a sign of maturity. I think he’s going to be sensational. I think he’s got a unique skill set. And you’re talking to a guy who didn’t want him to have it. Because my kid [Jerry] was competing against him, my kid was trying to win the job. I wanted to find things I didn’t like. But he has every throw. sam.farmer@latimes.com Follow Sam Farmer on Twitter @LATimesfarmer