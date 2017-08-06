NFL notes: Jay Cutler to sign one-year deal with the Dolphins

Jay Cutler has decided to postpone retirement for the chance to be Ryan Tannehill's replacement with the Miami Dolphins.

Cutler agreed to terms Sunday on a contract with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins aren't expected to announce the deal until Cutler signs the $10-million, one-year contract.

Cutler will compete with Matt Moore for a starting job while Tannehill remains out because of a left knee injury that could sideline him for the entire season.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase was offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears when Cutler had a career-best quarterback rating with them in 2015. Gase joined Miami in 2016, and Cutler parted with Chicago in March after eight seasons.

Cutler, 34, drew little interest in the spring as a free agent, perhaps partly because of his prickly personality and tendency for turnovers.

“I guess I know a different guy than what everybody else portrays,” Gase said in May, when Cutler was hired by Fox as an analyst to work on its No. 2 NFL team.

Tannehill, who missed the final four games of last season because of two sprained ligaments in his knee, reinjured it a week into training camp Thursday. The damage is similar last year's injury, a personal familiar with the diagnosis said, which has left the Dolphins consulting with specialists to determine whether surgery is the best option for Tannehill.

He's expected to be sidelined a minimum of six weeks, but the deal with Cutler signals the Dolphins anticipate Tannehill will need a lengthier recovery.

Cutler is 68-71 as a starter with a career quarterback rating of 85.7, 208 touchdown passes and 146 interceptions. Several NFL starting QBs are older, including New England's Tom Brady, who just turned 40.

Moore turns 33 next week and has 28 starts in 10 seasons. Last year he helped the Dolphins clinch their first postseason berth since 2008, going 2-1 as a starter to end the regular season before a first-round playoff loss at Pittsburgh.

Gase gave Moore only a tepid endorsement Friday, saying: “Right now Matt is our quarterback.”

In other training camp and NFL news:

-- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released oft-injured safety James Sample, a fourth-round draft pick in 2015. The Jaguars parted ways with Sample after he missed two practices because of an apparent injury. The team signed journeyman Jeron Johnson to fill Sample's roster spot.

-- Matt Ryan is serving as both quarterback and unofficial player-coach in his 10th NFL training camp with the Atlanta Falcons. The leadership shows in Ryan's one-on-one teaching moments with rookie wide receivers Josh McGee, Reggie Davis and Marvin Hall. For Ryan, it's about precision, and that's the lesson for the rookies. “It's a part that he's good at,” coach Dan Quinn said Sunday. “He's really clear on where he expects the player to be for the throw. For the player, it's `I know Matt needs to put the ball here, so I can't cut the route short.’ It's that player-to-player communication that is so critical. He's so good at it.”