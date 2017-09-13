NFL: Brian Cushing draws 10-game drug ban

Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing has been suspended for 10 games by the NFL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

It’s the second time Cushing has been suspended; the former USC star missed four games in 2010 under the same policy, testing positive for a fertility drug.

Currently in the NFL’s concussion protocol after being injured in Houston’s opening loss to Jacksonville, Cushing will be eligible to return Nov. 28.

Gano wins job

Graham Gano has officially won the Carolina Panthers’ kicking job.

The Panthers waived rookie kicker Harrison Butker, the team’s seventh-round draft pick. The roster move was necessitated after Carolina claimed cornerback LaDarius Gunter off waivers from Green Bay.

Gano and Butker waged a kicking battle during the preseason and the team ultimately decided to keep both on the 53-man roster. Gano, Carolina’s kicker since 2012, kicked Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and made all three field goal attempts and both extra points.

Woodhead out

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to be without running back Danny Woodhead for a while.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Woodhead, who hurt his left hamstring in Sunday’s 20-0 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, will be out at least four weeks, but it could be longer.

The Ravens have only two healthy running backs on their roster: Terrance West and Buck Allen.

Here he is ...

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says it’s cool that the winner of the Miss America contest credits him with inspiring her.

Wentz, from North Dakota State, graduated from Century High in Bismark, N.D., one year ahead of Miss America Cara Mund.

Mund said after winning the title Sunday that “if Carson Wentz can do it, Miss North Dakota Cara Mund can become Miss America.” The 23-year-old Brown University graduate is the first contestant from her state to win the crown.

Wentz said Wednesday the cool part of being a professional athlete is “showing that it can be done, no matter where you come from, no matter what it is that you’re pursuing in life.”

Soft server

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell jokingly tweeted during his preseason contract holdout that he might have to apply for a job at Dairy Queen.

On Tuesday, Dairy Queen obliged.

Bell spent some time at the chain’s New Kensington store — about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh — learning how to make Blizzards and other treats.

Bell says his one-day gig was “harder than I thought it was going to be” and that he doesn’t think “this job is any easier than my job, and I don’t think my job is any easier than their job.”