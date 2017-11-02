NFL notes: Colts place Andrew Luck on injured reserve

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will be placed on injured reserve, likely ending his season.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard made the announcement on Thursday.

“We're going to shut his throwing down and we're going to continue rehab, hard rehab,” Ballard said.

It's hardly a surprise.

Since undergoing surgery in January for a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder, the star quarterback missed all of Indy's offseason workouts, all of training camp, the entire preseason and will miss his ninth straight regular-season game Sunday at Houston.

Luck didn't even start throwing to teammates until early October and was shut down two weeks later after complaining of soreness in his right shoulder.

So with the Colts (2-6) struggling, their playoff hopes fading fast and Luck apparently not close to 100 percent, Indianapolis made the smart move.

“He was frustrated. He's a competitive guy, he knows the impact he has on a Sunday,” Ballard said. “He's a difference-maker. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the league, so he's frustrated.”

Etc.

Lawyers for the NFL say Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has no chance of success with his latest attempt to delay a six-game suspension. The lawyers made the argument Thursday in papers submitted to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appeals court is considering whether to weigh in on Elliott's suspension for domestic violence allegations. His union's lawyers argued that he will be damaged irreparably if his suspension begins with Sunday's game against Kansas City. NFL lawyers wrote that the NFL Players Association is arguing that suspensions are “uniquely injurious to professional football players.” But they say that cannot be so because federal law can't mean one thing for professional athletes and something else for every other employee. …

Joan Tisch, a noted philanthropist and the widow of former New York Giants co-owner Bob Tisch, has died at 90. The team says she died Thursday after a brief illness but did not give a cause. Giants CEO John Mara called her a “great lady who led an extraordinary life that touched so many people.” He lauded her as an “outstanding role model for her wonderful family and for all of us who knew her.” Bob Tisch died in 2005, three weeks after the death of co-owner Wellington Mara.