NFL: Roger Goodell extension expected to be OKd

The NFL expects a five-year contract extension with Commissioner Roger Goodell to be finalized soon, despite a threatened lawsuit by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said that “our expectation is this will be wrapped up soon, but we can’t project an actual date.”

The extension would carry through 2024. Goodell became commissioner in 2006.

Lockhart added that the league is aware of Jones’ potential lawsuit, which apparently has been sparked by Elliott’s six-game suspension.

“Certainly neither the compensation committee or the league has been made aware of a lawsuit being filed,” he said.

As for reports that Jones and other owners might be balking at the structure and compensation in the new contract, Lockhart noted: “I am saying the reporting about potential holdouts around particular issues has not been accurate. I don’t know where it is coming from?”

All 32 owners voted in May to extend Goodell’s contract and authorized the compensation committee to work out the details. Goodell suspended Elliott in August after a yearlong NFL investigation.

Jones, who is not on the compensation committee but is one of the most powerful owners in the league, has expressed frustration over the NFL’s pursuit of criminal matters with its own investigators.

Colts release Davis

The Indianapolis Colts released two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis less than 24 hours after Davis took his complaints about the organization public.

Davis said Wednesday he felt disrespected by the way the Colts handled his demotion and that he wasn’t playing at his typically high level because of a groin injury that hadn’t completely healed.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard told a local sports talk show Wednesday that the Colts were unaware the injury had lingered and Davis was probably speaking out of frustration because he hadn’t played up to his usually high standards the last couple of weeks.

Etc.

The New England Patriots claimed tight end Martellus Bennett off waivers a day after he was cut by the Green Bay Packers for “failing to disclose a physical condition.” ... Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh sat out practice because of a knee injury but said he hopes to play Monday at Carolina. Right tackle Ja’Wuan James’ left hamstring injury could be a long-term issue, and he’s undergoing further medical evaluation.