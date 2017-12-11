NFL: Panthers prepare for Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says the team is still evaluating Aaron Rodgers’ status, although the Panthers are preparing as if the future Hall of Fame quarterback will be in uniform on Sunday at Carolina.

Rodgers, who has been out since breaking a collarbone in October, has been practicing the last two weeks and underwent a bone scan Monday. McCarthy said team doctors are reviewing the scan and the team hopes to have an update on his availability Tuesday.

“Obviously in his mind he’s ready to go,” McCarthy said.

The Packers (7-6) won back-to-back overtime games for the first time in team history the last two weeks to keep alive their hopes of making the playoffs — and of Rodgers returning this season.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he’s working under the assumption that Rodgers will play, and players appear to be doing the same.

“For weeks now he’s been projected to come back for our game. So let him come back. Let him play against us. We’ll be ready for him,” Panthers defensive end Wes Horton told the Charlotte Observer.

Packers cornerback Davon House suffered a significant back injury Sunday, “so he will be challenged to be ready this week,” McCarthy said.

McCown’s year over

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown will miss the rest of the season with a broken left hand that will require surgery. Bryce Petty will start Sunday at New Orleans.

McCown, 38, set career highs with 18 touchdown passes and 2,926 yards passing, and hadn’t missed a snap all season. He’ll be a free agent this winter.

Texans QB questions

The NFL is checking whether concussion protocol was properly followed when Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage was allowed to briefly return to action after a hard hit left him dazed and with his hands quivering.

Coach Bill O’Brien said he didn’t see the video of Savage shaking and never would have allowed him back in the game if he’d seen it. He expects T.J. Yates, who threw two touchdowns in relief of Savage, to start Sunday at Jacksonville.

More injury updates

The Seattle Seahawks are unsure if linebackers Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and K.J. Wright (concussion), both of whom left Sunday’s game, will play next week against the Rams. ... Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has a sprained left knee but is expected to play Sunday at San Francisco. ... Arizona Cardinals left tackle Jared Veldheer has a cracked ankle and will go on injured reserve. ... Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano says Andrew Luck is “making progress” as he continues to rehab in Europe.

Etc.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider met with injured rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell, their top pick in the 2017 draft, who apologized for his weekend arrest for disorderly conduct. “Let’s hope this isn’t an indicator of things to come,” Carroll said.