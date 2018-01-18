NFL: Injury keeps Tom Brady off field

Tom Brady hasn’t missed many starts during his 18-year NFL career, and no one sounds too worried that he’ll be sidelined for Sunday’s AFC championship game.

Nonetheless, after Brady sat out the Patriots’ practice Thursday — and did not speak to reporters as scheduled — there was plenty of speculation about the 40-year-old quarterback’s readiness.

Brady sat out because of a right-hand injury after being limited by the same issue a day earlier as the New England Patriots prepared for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brady wore a glove on the injured hand during the stretching portion of practice that was open to reporters. He usually wears a glove only on his non-throwing hand. Brady was listed as a non-participant on the injury report, and his news conference was postponed until Friday.

Etc.

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t look very far for offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s replacement, promoting longtime quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner to the position only four days after their season ended with a divisional round playoff loss to Jacksonville. The Steelers chose not to renew Haley’s contract, opening the door for Fichtner to take over one of the league’s most dynamic offenses. ...

Steve Sarkisian will return as the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator despite a decline in production in his debut 2017 season. After leading the league in scoring in 2016, the Falcons fell to 15th this season. ...

The Tennessee Titans kicked off their search for a new coach by interviewing Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel. Tennessee is looking to replace Mike Mularkey, who was fired Monday. ...

Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo, working his way back from a concussion that forced him out of Sunday’s victory over the New Orleans Saints, took part in a limited portion of practice. ...

Former Oakland Raiders coach Tom Cable, fired from coach Pete Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks staff last week, is back on the Raiders staff to coach the offensive line.