NFL notes: Victor Cruz retires, set to make debut on ESPN

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson expects wide receiver Josh Gordon will be on the practice field “very soon.” Gordon returned to the team Saturday following a three-weeks-plus absence connected to his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The former Pro Bowler has only been allowed to attend meetings and watch from the sideline since returning. He may need to be cleared by the NFL before he can practice. … The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a contract extension with wide receiver Rishard Matthews through 2019. Matthews signed with Tennessee in March 2016 after spending the first four seasons of his career with Miami. He has 118 catches for 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns in Tennessee, and he ranks ninth in the NFL among receivers with at least 100 receptions averaging 14.7 yards per catch.