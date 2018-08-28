NFL: Odell Beckham Jr. is richest receiver

Odell Beckham Jr. is now the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.
The New York Giants on Monday announced they signed Beckham to a five-year contract extension that will keep the three-time Pro Bowler with the franchise for another six seasons.
While terms were not disclosed, the Associated Press reports the deal is worth about $95 million with $65 million guaranteed.
“Honestly, I don’t even know how to explain it,” Beckham said in a statement. “I don’t know if it’s a relief, I don’t know — it’s a combination of everything. You’ve worked all your life to get to this point and it’s finally here.”
Beckham’s $19-million average salary would top the $17 million earned by Antonio Brown of Pittsburgh. His $95-million deal tops the $82.5-million deal Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans has.
Beckham, who missed most of last season with a broken left ankle, was set to make $8.4 million in the final year of his rookie contract. He said early in training camp that he was taking a risk practicing without a new contract. It paid off.
Beckham has not played any preseason games and it’s unlikely he will play Thursday’s finale against New England, so his first game action since being hurt Oct. 8 will be the Sept. 9 opener against Jacksonville.
Beckham, 25, has caught 313 passes for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns in his first four seasons, and a lot was written about Beckham and his contract situation since the end of last season.
There were reports the Giants were involved in trade talks with the Rams and many wondered whether co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch wanted to spend a lot of money on a player who also made headlines off the field.
Beckham seemed to mature this offseason. He worked hard to get healthy, stayed out of trouble and built a relationship with new coach Pat Shurmur.
Lee out for season
Jacksonville will be without its top receiver for the second straight season.
This time it’s Marqise Lee — coach Doug Marrone says the former Garden Serra and USC star will have season-ending knee surgery.
Lee, who led the team in receptions last year, was carted off the field Saturday after Atlanta cornerback Damontae Kazee delivered a helmet hit to his knee.
Etc.
Seattle could be without K.J. Wright for its opener after the linebacker had arthroscopic knee surgery. ... Dwayne Harris will start the season as Oakland’s kick and punt returner, coach Jon Gruden said after trading Ryan Switzer to Pittsburgh. ...
Detroit signed defensive end Robert Ayers, who has 35 career sacks. ... Houston star J.J. Watt says he’s distributed $41.6 million his foundation raised to help rebuild the Texas Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey.