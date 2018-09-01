NFL notes: Bills keep QB AJ McCarron but cut receiver Corey Coleman

The Buffalo Bills are keeping veteran AJ McCarron, leaving them with three quarterbacks on the roster, a person with direct knowledge of the decision tells the Associated Press.
Buffalo also has released wide receiver Corey Coleman, a 2016 first-round draft pick by Cleveland whom the Bills acquired last month.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not officially announced the moves.
McCarron, an offseason free agent addition who was a backup in Cincinnati for four years, bruised his right throwing shoulder in an exhibition game. That hindered his pursuit of the starting job, particularly with the Bills having drafted Josh Allen with the seventh overall pick in April.
McCarron returned to lead the Bills to a late comeback victory at Chicago on Thursday night, though his performance was inconsistent.
Still, Buffalo chose to keep him, along with 2017 backup Nate Peterman and Allen.
The Bills chose not to hold onto Coleman, who has been a disappointment since the Browns made him the 15th overall selection two years ago. Buffalo traded a seventh-round pick in 2020 for him.
Tennessee right tackle Jack Conklin will start the season on the active roster after the Titans waived 35 players and placed two others on injured reserve to reach the NFL's 53-man limit. Conklin tore his left ACL on Jan. 13 in a divisional playoff loss in New England, and he spent the preseason on the physically unable to perform list, raising questions about how much of the season he might miss. With the Titans choosing not to place Conklin on the PUP list to start the season, the tackle will be available whenever he's deemed ready to play instead of sitting out the next six weeks. Veteran Dennis Kelly filled in at right tackle for Conklin through the offseason and preseason, but the starting job is Conklin's after he was the eighth draft pick overall in 2016 out of Michigan State before having an All-Pro rookie season. Conklin is just the fifth player to start his first 32 games as a draft pick of this franchise since 1999. …
Super Bowl winner, cancer survivor and NFLPA treasurer Mark Herzlich is among the players who have been released by the New York Giants in getting down to the league's 53-man roster limit. Writing on his Instagram account Saturday, the linebacker said goodbye to New York after seven seasons and signed off with (hash)onceagiantalwaysagiant. The move was made on Herzlich's 31st birthday. It leaves quarterback Eli Manning and long snapper Zak DeOssie as the remaining players from Super Bowl-winning team after the 2011 season, Herzlich's rookie season. … The Atlanta Falcons trimmed their roster for the regular season, keeping all six draft picks and three other rookie free agents. Strong performances in the preseason earned offensive lineman Matt Gono, linebacker Richard Dewey Jarvis and defensive lineman Justin Zimmer spots on the 52-player roster announced Saturday.