NFL notes: Bills keep QB AJ McCarron but cut receiver Corey Coleman

Tennessee right tackle Jack Conklin will start the season on the active roster after the Titans waived 35 players and placed two others on injured reserve to reach the NFL's 53-man limit. Conklin tore his left ACL on Jan. 13 in a divisional playoff loss in New England, and he spent the preseason on the physically unable to perform list, raising questions about how much of the season he might miss. With the Titans choosing not to place Conklin on the PUP list to start the season, the tackle will be available whenever he's deemed ready to play instead of sitting out the next six weeks. Veteran Dennis Kelly filled in at right tackle for Conklin through the offseason and preseason, but the starting job is Conklin's after he was the eighth draft pick overall in 2016 out of Michigan State before having an All-Pro rookie season. Conklin is just the fifth player to start his first 32 games as a draft pick of this franchise since 1999. …