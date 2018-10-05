NFL: Packers' Randall Cobb ruled out against Lions

The Green Bay Packers will be without at least one of their starting receivers Sunday at Detroit.
Randall Cobb has been ruled out, a hamstring injury sidelining him for the second consecutive week.
Davante Adams, who injured a calf at Wednesday's practice, will practice Saturday, coach Mike McCarthy said, and is listed as questionable. Also questionable is Geronimo Allison, who suffered a concussion during last week's victory over Buffalo and has not practiced this week.
Adams (28 receptions, 285 yards, three touchdowns), Allison (19 catches, 289 yards, two touchdowns) and Cobb (17 catches, 194 yards, one touchdown) represent 62.1 percent of the completions, 64.8 percent of the receiving yards and 85.7 percent of the passing touchdowns through the first four games.
Behind those three receivers, the Packers have three rookies - Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown. Valdes-Scantling has the only two catches from that group.
Aaron Rodgers was removed from the injury report. He was full participation on Thursday — his first full-participation practice since suffering an injured left knee during the first half of the Week 1 victory over Chicago.
Two starting defensive backs, cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Kentrell Brice, are questionable. Cornerback Kevin King, who missed the last two games with a groin injury, was full participation all week and was removed from the injury report.
Dolphins DE Wake doubtful against Bengals with knee injury
Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake is doubtful for Sunday's game at Cincinnati with a knee injury.
Wake sat out practice for the third day in a row Friday. He has been nursing the injury for a couple of weeks but hasn't missed a game since 2016.
Cornerback Bobby McCain (knee) and tight end A.J. Derby (foot) were ruled out. Seven players were listed as questionable, including safeties Reshad Jones (shoulder) and T.J. McDonald (foot) and receiver DeVante Parker (quad).
Miami placed fourth-string quarterback Luke Falk on injured reserve with a left wrist injury, and promoted tight end Nick O'Leary to the active roster. The Dolphins signed Falk shortly before the season opener after he was released by the Tennessee Titans.
Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict activated after 4-game suspension
Linebacker Vontaze Burfict is back on the Cincinnati Bengals' active roster after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancer policy.
He's glad to be back, even doing some work with special teams. He watched his teammates pull out a 37-36 win at Atlanta last Sunday on Andy Dalton's touchdown pass to A.J. Green with 7 seconds left in regulation.
“Of course, I missed it,” Burfict said before Friday's practice. “My daughter came downstairs and said, `Daddy, we won.“’
Burfict is expected to play Sunday when the Bengals (3-1) host Miami (3-1). Cincinnati is aiming to extend its best start since winning eight straight games in 2015.
Burfict's next snap will be his first of the season. He had an ankle injury that limited him during training camp, and he sat out all four preseason games before leaving the team for a month to serve his suspension.
BERNARD RULED OUT: Running back Giovani Bernard didn't practice on Friday and was ruled out for Sunday's game, leaving Joe Mixon with a bigger role in his return. Mixon missed the last two games following arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage chip from his right knee. He returned to practice this week. Receiver John Ross also was ruled out with a groin injury. Tight end Tyler Eifert went on injured reserve with a broken right ankle suffered Sunday at Atlanta.
Woodyard among 2 defensive starters out for Titans vs Bills
The Tennessee Titans will be without two defensive starters in Buffalo with coach Mike Vrabel declaring linebacker Wesley Woodyard and safety Kenny Vaccaro both out for the game.
Vaccaro's absence Sunday is no surprise as he dislocated his right elbow in last week's win over Philadelphia. Vrabel said Monday that Vaccaro would be out “a few weeks.”
Woodyard, a defensive captain, did not practice all week after hurting a shoulder early last week. Vrabel had said earlier this week that the Titans were hopeful Woodyard would not miss any time. But the veteran linebacker did not practice this week.
Backup tackle Dennis Kelly practiced for the second straight day for the Titans (3-1) recovering from an illness that has kept him out since the second week of the season.
Jets D-coordinator Rodgers dealing with ‘serious' illness
New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers is dealing with what coach Todd Bowles calls a “serious” illness and it's uncertain if he'll be on the sideline for the game against Denver.
Bowles made the announcement Friday during his news conference after the Jets' final full practice before facing the Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Bowles, a close friend of Rodgers, wouldn't go into details about what is ailing the 49-year-old coach. Rodgers is in his fourth season as the Jets' defensive coordinator.
Bowles says Rodgers is “a tough guy,” but adds that the illness is “a serious thing.”
Rodgers and the Jets' other coordinators usually meet with reporters on Thursday. But the team said he had an appointment with doctors and would speak Friday.
However, a visibly concerned Bowles announced Rodgers was ill and wasn't at the facility.