NFL: Packers' Randall Cobb ruled out against Lions

BERNARD RULED OUT: Running back Giovani Bernard didn't practice on Friday and was ruled out for Sunday's game, leaving Joe Mixon with a bigger role in his return. Mixon missed the last two games following arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage chip from his right knee. He returned to practice this week. Receiver John Ross also was ruled out with a groin injury. Tight end Tyler Eifert went on injured reserve with a broken right ankle suffered Sunday at Atlanta.