NFL: Official fired after missed Chargers’ call

The NFL fired down judge Hugo Cruz on Thursday for inadequate performance, two people familiar with the firing told the Associated Press.
Cruz is in his fourth season as an NFL official. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not publicly announced the move.
Cruz, a part of referee Carl Cheffers’ crew, was involved in a missed call in the Chargers-Browns game that led to a Los Angeles touchdown on Oct. 14.
Chargers tackle Russell Okung false-started on the play but nothing was called.
The NFL Referees Assn. said it would challenge the firing.
“The NFL has a troubling history of knee-jerk reactions with an eye on public relations, and clearly it has not learned from past mistakes,” said Scott Green, NFLRA executive director.
Two-point conversions up
NFL teams are going for two-point conversions more this season.
Teams have tried it 59 times through the first seven weeks, converting 35. They’re on pace to break the record of 115 attempted in 1994, the year the NFL adopted the two-point conversion.|
Norman pushes back on Reid
Washington cornerback Josh Norman pushed back on Carolina safety Eric Reid’s criticism of Philadelphia’s Malcolm Jenkins and The Players Coalition. Reid, who signed with the Panthers in September, separated from the socially active coalition last fall and was critical Sunday in part because of the organization’s ties to the league.
According to the Washington Post, after the game, Reid called the Eagles’ Jenkins “a sellout.” On Thursday, Norman criticized Reid in a nine-minute rant at the Redskins’ practice facility.
Injury update
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy returned to practice on a limited basis as he makes his way back from a concussion suffered in the Bills’ 37-5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. ...
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Bouye (calf) and backup cornerback Tyler Patmon (neck injury) against Philadelphia in London on Sunday. Cornerback D.J. Hayden is unlikely to play (toe injury). ...
Linebacker K.J. Wright is set to make his season debut when the Seattle Seahawks travel to Detroit on Sunday.
Moves
The Denver Broncos added quarterback Garrett Grayson to their practice squad a day after waiving backup Chad Kelly following his arrest on suspicion of criminal trespass. The Broncos also promoted wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to their active roster. ...
Wide receiver Corey Coleman, 24, was promoted to the New York Giants’ 53-man roster after former All-Pro defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison was officially traded to the Detroit Lions for a fifth-round draft pick.