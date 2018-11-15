NFL: Jackson ready if Flacco can’t go

The Detroit Lions put guard T.J. Lang on injured reserve with a neck injury. They also signed cornerback Mike Ford to the active roster from the practice squad and signed safety David Jones to the practice squad. ... The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerbacks David Amerson and Leonard Johnson. The move came a day after the team placed starting right guard Justin Pugh on injured reserve with a knee injury and released safety Eddie Pleasant. ... The Buffalo Bills continued shuffling their roster during their bye week by signing receiver Deonte Thompson, a week after the seventh-year player was released by the Dallas Cowboys. He returns to Buffalo a year after he had 27 catches for 430 yards and a touchdown in 11 games. ... Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was moved to the active roster and is eligible to play for the first time since breaking his right foot in Week 1. ... Receiver Brice Butler signed with the Miami Dolphins to shore up the injury-depleted position. Wideouts Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker were both hurt Sunday at Green Bay.