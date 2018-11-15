NFL: Jackson ready if Flacco can’t go

Lamar Jackson isn’t staying awake at night thinking about the prospect of making his first NFL start.
Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco missed practice Wednesday because of a hip injury, and his status for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals is uncertain.
If Flacco can’t go, coach John Harbaugh probably will turn to Jackson, whose first pro season thus far has been spent taking a few snaps per game in run situations.
“I’m going into it just like any other week. Just preparing for whatever,” Jackson said. “Everything is still the same.”
Starting at quarterback for a team desperate to end a three-game skid might cause some rookies to squirm, but Jackson insisted he’s sleeping “like a baby.”
Flacco hurt his hip early in a 23-16 loss to Pittsburgh on Nov. 4. He had the bye week to recover, but is still receiving treatment, meaning his availability is a game-time decision.
