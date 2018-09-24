NFL notes: Jimmy Garoppolo is out for the season after MRI reveals torn ACL

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will need season-ending surgery on his injured left knee.
The 49ers said Monday that an MRI confirmed the team's fears that Garoppolo tore his ACL while making a cut late in a loss at Kansas City on Sunday. The injury deals a serious blow to the 49ers (1-2), who had planned their rebuild around Garoppolo.
Now San Francisco must go through the season with C.J. Beathard at quarterback. The Niners struggled with Beathard last season before the midseason addition of Garoppolo changed their fortunes.
San Francisco won the final five games last year after Garoppolo took over as starter and the team rewarded him with a $137.5 million, five-year contract.
Mayfield is named Browns starter
Cleveland coach Hue Jackson named Baker Mayfield the team's new starter on Monday, just days after the No. 1 overall pick replaced an injured Tyrod Taylor and dazzled in his pro debut by rallying the Browns to a 21-17 come-from-behind win over the New York Jets — Cleveland's first since 2016.
Taylor's concussion forced the Browns to alter their plans and play Mayfield sooner than anticipated.
The Heisman Trophy winner didn't disappoint.
“There was nothing that I saw that he wasn't ready to handle,” Jackson said. “He went out there in some tough situations down 14 and late in the second quarter and handled all of that extremely well and went and played well. So he checked off every box from me.”
Under the national TV spotlight, Mayfield came in late in the first half and showed a seasoned veteran's poise. He made quick decisions and even quicker throws while completing 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards in just more than one half.
It was quite an entrance.
“He nailed it,” Jackson said.
Falcons’ Allen out for the season
Falcons starting safety Ricardo Allen will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left Achilles tendon, dealing another blow to Atlanta's already injury-ravaged defense.
The team made the announcement a day after the Falcons' 43-37 loss to the Saints in overtime. Allen was carted off the field in the middle of the fourth quarter.
The four-year veteran from Purdue is the leader of the Falcons' defense. He has played both safety spots and nickel cornerback.