Sam Farmer's NFL Week 1 picks

The Times’ NFL columnist, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). His record picking winners last season was 156-100 (.609). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread last season was 132-120-4 (.524). Records are from last season.

::

Buffalo (8-8) at Baltimore (5-11)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Ravens 23, Bills 21

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Ravens by 3. O/U: 44 1/2.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Buffalo this season, but we’re not yet ready to believe it. Baltimore is coming off a bad and battered season, but the Ravens were in most of their games.

::

San Diego (4-12) at Kansas City (11-5)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Chiefs 24, Chargers 20

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Chiefs by 6 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.

The Chiefs look a little more explosive than they have been the last couple of years. The injuries are already starting to mount for San Diego. Take Kansas City at home.

::

Cincinnati (12-4) at N.Y. Jets (10-6)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Bengals 30, Jets 27

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Bengals by 2 1/2. O/U: 42.

These teams match up well, and this will be a good measuring stick for the Jets. Even with A.J. Green’s late-summer knee scare, the Bengals have the firepower to get the job done.

::

Cleveland (3-13) at Philadelphia (7-9)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Eagles 27, Browns 20

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Eagles by 3 1/2. O/U: 41.

Carson Wentz may have fewer preseason snaps than any rookie quarterback to start Week 1, but at least he’s facing the suspect Cleveland defense. The relaunching of Robert Griffin III begins.

::

Tampa Bay (6-10) at Atlanta (8-8)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Falcons 27, Buccaneers 20

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Falcons by 2 1/2. O/U: 48.

Tampa Bay figures to be better this season. Atlanta has a chance to build off what it started last year before its epic meltdown. Watch for a number of turnovers in this one.

::

Chicago (16-10) at Houston (9-7)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Texans 30, Bears 17

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Texans by 6. O/U: 4 31/2.

The biggest question mark for the Texans is their offensive line. Brock Osweiler isn’t incredibly mobile, but the Texans are loaded with talented targets. Could be a long season for the Bears.

::

Green Bay (10-6) at Jacksonville (5-11)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Packers 28, Jaguars 21

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Packers by 5. O/U: 47 1/2.

With Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay is always going to be in the mix at the top of the standings. We’re not convinced Jacksonville is ready to take the next step, even with an upgraded defense.

::

Oakland (7-9) at New Orleans (7-9)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Raiders 27, Saints 17

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Saints by 1 1/2. O/U: 51 1/2.

This is the season the Raiders take a big step forward. They are young and talented in so many spots. After lots of dominant seasons, the Saints aren’t the same in their homedome.

::

Minnesota (11-5) at Tennessee (3-13)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Vikings 21, Titans 20

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Vikings by 2 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

Losing Teddy Bridgewater is devastating for the Vikings, who have to hope Sam Bradford is a speed reader with the playbook. Scrap the bootlegs and go back to Adrian Peterson handoffs.

::

Miami (6-10) at Seattle (10-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m.