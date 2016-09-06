What to look for in the 2016-17 NFL season

The one constant in the NFL is change. Every season, it seems, there is a churn at the top — no team has repeated as Super Bowl champion for the past dozen years, for instance — and the rules are constantly being clarified and tweaked, mostly in the name of safety.
This season is no different, as several key players have changed teams, while other players are nearing record-breaking milestones.
A look back, and forward:
Rule changes
Chop blocks: The loopholes have closed, and now all chop blocks are illegal. A chop is a two-man, high-low block that typically occurs at the line of scrimmage when one offensive player holds a defender up by engaging him high, while another offensive player hits him at the thighs or below. There used to be certain situations in which that was legal. Now, it’s off the table, whether it occurs on a running, passing or kicking play.
Unsportsmanlike conduct: If a player is penalized twice in the same game for certain types of unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, he’ll be automatically disqualified. The qualifying infractions include throwing a punch or kick (whether making contact or not), using abusive or threatening language toward an opponent and taunting.
Touchbacks: After a touchbackon a kickoff or safety kick, the ball will be placed at the receiving team’s 25-yard line, as opposed to the 20.
Horse-collar tackles: Before this season, it was illegal to grab the inside collar of the back or side of the shoulder pads and yank a player to the ground. Now, the rule is expanded to include grabbing the back or side of the jersey at the name plate or above. The grabbed player doesn’t need to be pulled to the ground for the foul to count; if his knees buckle, that’s enough. However, the rule does not apply to a quarterback in the pocket, or a runner in the tackle box.
Points of emphasis
Low hits on passers: There was an uptick last season in penalties and fines for low hits on quarterbacks. Officials will be ready to enforce 15-yard penalties for those, and the league is ready to impose discipline on offenders.
Sliding runners: If a runner slides feet first, he should not absorb any unnecessary contact to any part of his body. If he slides sideways or dives head first, he gets no special protection.
Crown of helmet: The league has clarified its rules on this for 2016. A defender may not lower his head and make forcible contact with the crown of his helmet to any part of a runner’s body. The rule applies outside the tackle box, and a foul will be called regardless of the path the defender takes toward the runner.
Pre-snap movement: Officials will pay particularly close attention to movement by the offensive line before the snap. Any abrupt movement of the ball that doesn’t constitute a snap will result in a five-yard penalty.
Blindside blocks: On punt and kick returns, officials will be watching for blockers hitting opponents in the head and/or neck area. Those infractions will lead to a 15-yard penalty and possible discipline.
Rare encores
History is not on the side of the Denver Broncos. Not since New England in 2003 has a franchise repeated as Super Bowl champs. What the subsequent Lombardi Trophy winners did the season after their titles:
Year | Champion | Next Season
2004 | New England | Lost in divisional round
2005 | Pittsburgh | Missed playoffs
2006 | Indianapolis | Lost in divisional round
2007 | New York Giants | Lost in divisional round
2008 | Pittsburgh | Missed playoffs
2009 | New Orleans | Lost in wild-card round
2010 | Green Bay | Lost in divisional round
2011 | New York Giants | Missed playoffs
2012 | Baltimore | Missed playoffs
2013 | Seattle | Lost Super Bowl
2014 | New England | Lost conference championship
2015 | Denver
Double duty
The NFL might be a passing league, but there’s no question that being able to run the ball helps in that regard. Thirteen teams had a pair of backs who ran for at least 400 yards last season:
Arizona | Chris Johnson (814 yards) and David Johnson (581)
Baltimore | Justin Forsett (641) and Javorius "Buck" Allen (514)
Buffalo | LeSean McCoy (895) and Karlos Williams (517)
Chicago | Matt Forte (898) and Jeremy Langford (537)
Cincinnati | Jeremy Hill (794) and Giovani Bernard (730)
Denver | Ronnie Hillman (863) and C.J. Anderson (720)
Green Bay | Eddie Lacy (758) and James Starks (601)
Kansas City | Charcandrick West (634) and Spencer Ware (403)
Philadelphia | DeMarco Murray (702) and Ryan Mathews (539)
Pittsburgh | DeAngelo Williams (907) and Le'Veon Bell (556)
Seattle | Thomas Rawls (830) and Marshawn Lynch (417)
Tampa Bay | Doug Martin (1,402) and Charles Sims (529)
Washington | Alfred Morris (751) and Matt Jones (490)
Strength in numbers
The toughest and easiest schedules, including opponents’ 2015 winning percentage and games vs. playoff teams (PT):
TOUGH | PCT | PT
Atlanta | .555 | 7
San Francisco | .555 | 6
RAMS | .551 | 6
New Orleans | .547 | 6
Seattle | .543 | 5
EASY | PCT | PT
Dallas | .465 | 6
Detroit | .465 | 6
Chicago | .461 | 6
N.Y. Giants | .461 | 6
Green Bay | .457 | 5
Bull’s-eye
The most targeted receivers in 2015:
PLAYER | TEAM | TARGETS | CATCHES | YARDS | AVG
Julio Jones | Atlanta | 203 | 136 | 1,871 | 13.8
Antonio Brown | Pittsburgh | 193 | 136 | 1,834 | 13.5
DeAndre Hopkins | Houston | 192 | 111 | 1,521 | 13.7
Demaryius Thomas | Denver | 177 | 105 | 1,304 | 12.4
Brandon Marshall | N.Y. Jets | 173 | 109 | 1,502 | 13.8
Late bloomers
Undrafted players who reached the Pro Bowl last season:
PLAYER | TEAM | POSITION
Mike Adams | Indianapolis | Safety
Dan Bailey | Dallas | Kicker
Michael Bennett | Seattle | Defensive end
Malcolm Butler | New England | Cornerback
Morgan Cox | Baltimore | Longsnapper
Patrick DiMarco | Atlanta | Fullback
Brent Grimes | Miami | Cornerback
Chris Harris Jr. | Denver | Cornerback
Johnny Hekker | RAMS | Punter
Chris Ivory | N.Y. Jets | Running back
John Kuhn | Green Bay | Fullback
Jason Peters | Philadelphia | Tackle
Mike Tolbert | Carolina | Fullback
Jon Weeks | Houston | Longsnapper
QB Brock Osweiler, Houston: Denver wanted to keep Osweiler, but wasn’t willing to pony up like the Texans, who gave him a four-year, $72-million deal.
QB Robert Griffin III, Cleveland: The No. 2 pick in 2012, then offensive rookie of the year, Griffin saw his career flatline with Washington and was benched for Kirk Cousins.
RB DeMarco Murray, Tennessee: The Titans traded for Murray, the 2014 NFL offensive player of the year, after the former Dallas running back had one lackluster season in Philadelphia.
RB Lamar Miller, Houston: The Texans parted ways with Arian Foster and signed Miller, a workhorse in Miami, as part of their offensive overhaul.
RB Matt Forte, New York Jets: Forte, 30, rolled up a league-high 12,718 yards from scrimmage since 2008, and was a centerpiece of Chicago’s offense.
Jersey boys
Top 10 jerseys sold on NFLShop.com from April 1 to June 30:
PLAYER | TEAM | POSITION
Ezekiel Elliott | Dallas | Running back
Tom Brady | New England | Quarterback
Odell Beckham Jr. | N.Y. Giants | Receiver
Cam Newton | Carolina | Quarterback
Rob Gronkowski | New England | Tight end
Aaron Rodgers | Green Bay | Quarterback
Khalil Mack | Oakland | Linebacker
Antonio Brown | Pittsburgh | Receiver
Von Miller | Denver | Linebacker
Milestones
QB Tom Brady, New England: Brady, suspended for the first four games for his role in an alleged football-deflating scheme, needs seven wins to pass Peyton Manning (200) and Brett Favre (199) for most wins by an NFL quarterback, including postseason games.
RB Adrian Peterson, Minnesota: With 10 rushing touchdowns, Peterson would become the only player besides LaDainian Tomlinson to run for that many in at least nine seasons.
TE Antonio Gates, San Diego: Gates needs eight touchdown receptions for the most by a tight end. The record currently belongs to the retired Tony Gonzalez (111).
DE DeMarcus Ware, Denver: Ware, who has led the league in sacks twice in his career, has a chance to make history. No one has led the NFL in sacks in three seasons.
K Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland: The longest-tenured Raiders player has 52 field goals of at least 50 yards. One more, and he would surpass former Detroit kicker Jason Hanson for the most all time.
