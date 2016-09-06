Saints, Bears change kickers

The New Orleans Saints have changed kickers, cutting veteran Kai Forbath on Tuesday and signing Wil Lutz, a rookie who spent the preseason with Baltimore.

The move comes days after it appeared that Forbath, the former UCLA kicker who took over with the Saints last season, had won a preseason competition with Connor Barth.

The Chicago Bears also made a kicking change, signing Barth to replace Robbie Gould, the most accurate kicker in franchise history, who was cut Sunday.

Barth played in 12 games for Tampa Bay last season, going 23 of 28 on field goals and making 25 of 26 extra points. He signed with the Saints in May and was released Saturday.

No charges against Cowboys’ Elliott

A prosecutor in Columbus, Ohio, says charges won’t be filed against Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott following domestic violence allegations.

The office of Columbus City Atty. Richard Pfeiffer cites conflicting and inconsistent information in evidence supporting the filing of criminal charges.

A police report says Elliott, who played at Ohio State, denied allegations that he assaulted his girlfriend in July, causing bruises and abrasions.

The NFL said it would conduct its own review of the matter, and spokesman Brian McCarthy said Tuesday that is continuing.

Nelson is ready

Jordy Nelson’s knees aren’t going to keep him from playing football Sunday. How much the receiver is on the field in the Green Bay Packers’ season opener at Jacksonville simply might come down to how much he can stand the heat.

Otherwise, Nelson is ready and eager to play for first time in more than a year.

“I’m playing football,” Nelson said Tuesday in a brief response when asked if his knees were an issue.

Nelson tore the ACL in his right knee in a preseason game last summer at Pittsburgh and sat out the season. He still had some knee issues when he arrived at training camp and didn’t play in any preseason games.

Etc.

Buffalo Bills safety Aaron Williams returned to practice after missing nearly a month recovering from a concussion and is set to start in the team’s season opener at Baltimore on Sunday. Williams has been out since Aug. 11, when he was hurt during a heavy collision with receiver Dez Lewis at training camp. ... The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed free-agent receiver Cecil Shorts III and waived receiver Evan Spencer.