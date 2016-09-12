Russell Wilson's sprained ankle improving

Russell Wilson was out of a protective boot and walking around the Seattle Seahawks practice facility by Monday afternoon.

The concerns about whether Wilson would be able to play in Week 2 against Los Angeles seem to be at rest for now.

“He's practicing on Wednesday. He's planning on playing,” Coach Pete Carroll said.

Wilson sprained his right ankle during Sunday's 12-10 season-opening victory over Miami. Since becoming the starter at the beginning of the 2012 season, Wilson has not missed a game due to injury.

“You can hardly tell anything's wrong with him,” Carroll said. “We'll help him in practice during the week to make sure we take care of him, but he's planning on playing. There's no question in his mind he's not playing. So I'm going to go along with that until I can't.”

Wilson was injured in the third quarter while being sacked by Ndamukong Suh, his foot and ankle twisting awkwardly as he went down. Wilson continued to play through the end of that series then quickly had his ankle re-taped on the sideline. He didn't miss a snap.

Chargers lose Allen

San Diego placed receiver Keenan Allen on season-ending injured reserve with an apparent torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, suffered during the first half of a 33-27 overtime loss at Kansas City. The Chargers also activated rookie defensive end Joey Bosa, who missed training camp in a contract dispute and then tweaked a hamstring in practice last week.

Newton appears OK

Carolina Coach Ron Rivera said he expects Cam Newton to play this week against San Francisco despite taking at least four helmet-to-helmet hits in the Panthers’ Week 1 loss to Denver. Rivera said the quarterback had passed a number of concussion tests.

Etc.

Atlanta Coach Dan Quinn confirmed that defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman is facing domestic violence charges resulting from an incident about six months ago. He was held out of the opener against Tampa Bay. . . .

Minnesota Coach Mike Zimmer said he hasn’t decided whether quarterback Shaun Hill, who helped the team beat Tennessee in its opener, will stay in the lineup or be replaced by Sam Bradford this Sunday against Green Bay in the first game at the Vikings’ new stadium. . . .

New Orleans’ top cornerback, Delvin Breaux, has a fractured fibula and is likely to miss about six weeks. . . .

Houston linebacker Brian Cushing is out indefinitely with a sprained ligament in his right knee. The former USC player was injured Sunday against Chicago. . . .

The New York Giants activated kicker Josh Brown, who was suspended for the opener because of a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy related to a 2015 arrest on a domestic violence allegation.