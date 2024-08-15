Chargers’ injured quarterback Justin Herbert finally gives protective device the boot

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who has been relegated to hanging with fans during training camp because of an injured foot, had his protective boot removed Thursday.

Good news for Chargers fans. Justin Herbert is out of his walking boot.

The Chargers quarterback, who was diagnosed on July 30 with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot, was spotted Thursday walking without the protective device. This development fits near original expectations for his recovery.

Last month the prognosis was to wear the boot for two weeks and then have the foot reexamined to begin what a team spokesman described as a “graduated return-to-play protocol.”

Apparently that is close to beginning.

“It feels like progress,” Jim Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh had no further updates on when Herbert would return to practice or what the next steps will be, but the coach confirmed that Herbert’s recovery was still on track.

The Chargers expect Herbert to be ready for the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 8.

Herbert won’t be playing in the Chargers’ second preseason game — Saturday against the Rams — so Easton Stick again will start in his place.

Stick has issues last week against the Seattle Seahawks. On its first six possessions, the offense recorded five three-and-outs and an interception. Stick finished with five completions on 13 throws for 31 yards.

Harbaugh said backup quarterbacks Luis Perez and Max Duggan also will see action against the Rams.