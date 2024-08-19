Advertisement
Chargers

He’s back! Justin Herbert takes part in Chargers drills for first time since July 31

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and center Bradley Bozeman approach the line.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert practiced Monday for the first time since July 31.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Anthony De LeonStaff Writer 
For Jim Harbaugh, the return of star quarterback Justin Herbert to practice for the first time since July 31 after injuring the plantar fascia in his right foot was a moment so uplifting it should have come with the “Voices of Angels.”

Herbert was back slinging the football during seven-on-seven drills. Opting for running shoes over cleats, he moved easily, showing no discomfort or favoring his right foot when planting to throw.

Harbaugh was pleased with Herbert’s return, noting he looked great displaying his arm talent and pinpoint accuracy without any signs of a drop-off.

“I thought music should be playing,” Harbaugh said.

Concerns about potential chemistry issues from his two-week absence seemed to be put to rest quickly. His timing with receivers on short, intermediate and deep routes appeared smooth, not missing a beat.

Although he has yet to return to full-team drills, his comeback comes just days after having his walking boot removed, a step that Harbaugh noted as great progress.

The Chargers had been saying Herbert would be ready for their regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 8. His first day back makes that seem promising.

Chargers
Anthony De Leon

