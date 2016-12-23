NFL report: Vikings running back Adrian Peterson will not play against Packers

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson will not play Saturday at Green Bay because of knee and groin injuries.

The Vikings ruled out Peterson on Friday. He returned last weekend for his first game in three months, playing 12 snaps in his return from surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee. He rushed for 22 yards in six carries as the Vikings lost to the Colts, 34-6, and were eliminated from playoff contention.

If Peterson is unable to play in the season finale against Chicago, there is a chance he will have played his last game as a Viking.

The 31-year-old is due to make $18 million next season and would likely have to take a significant pay cut to remain in Minnesota. He is also coming off another injury, which could hurt his value on the free agent market.

Bowles might miss Jets’ games

New York Jets Coach Todd Bowles was hospitalized Friday with what the team called an “undisclosed illness,” and he did not travel for the game at New England on Saturday.

In a statement posted on the team's website, the Jets said Bowles was in stable condition, but it was uncertain if he would eventually join the team in time for the game.

The 53-year-old Bowles fell ill early Friday afternoon and was taken to the hospital, where General Manager Mike Maccagnan visited him. Maccagnan has remained in constant contact with Bowles, who wants to coach the game but will need to be cleared by doctors.

Mike Caldwell, assistant head coach, will fill in against the Patriots if Bowles is unavailable. Caldwell, who played linebacker for 11 seasons in the NFL, also serves as New York's inside linebackers coach.

NFL fines

The NFL fined Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Danny Shelton $36,464 for roughing Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Drawing $24,309 fines were Darius Butler of the Indianapolis Colts for unnecessary roughness in a game against the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins safety Isa Abdul-Quddus for unnecessary roughness in a game against the Jets.

The Steelers-Bengals game once again drew some fines, this time both against Pittsburgh players: defensive end Stephon Tuitt ($9,115) for grabbing Andy Dalton's facemask and offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert ($9,115) for shoving after the whistle.

Denver safety T.J. Ward was fined $9,115 for body-slamming Patriots receiver Julian Edelman on an incompletion, after which he flexed toward the New England sideline in the waning minutes of the Broncos' 16-3 loss.

Etc.

New York Jets running back Matt Forte is doubtful to play against the New England Patriots on Saturday because of knee and shoulder injuries. The 31-year-old running back didn't practice all week because of the ailments. Bilal Powell will likely start again in his place. … The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed cornerback Aaron Colvin (ankle) and guard Chris Reed (toe) on injured reserve for the final two games of the season. Receiver Allen Hurns (hamstring) is among six Jaguars ruled out for Saturday’s game against Tennessee. … The Pittsburgh Steelers likely will be without receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring) and tight end Ladarius Green (concussion protocol), who were listed as doubtful on Friday. … The New Orleans Saints have ruled out cornerback Delvin Breaux for their home finale Saturday against Tampa Bay, while the Buccaneers have announced they'll be without defensive end William Gholston (elbow), and offensive tackles Gosder Cherilus (groin and ankle) and Demar Dotson (concussion symptoms).