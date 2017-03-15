NFL report: Austin Seferian-Jenkins suspended two games in aftermath of DUI case

The NFL has suspended New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins without pay for the first two games of the season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Seferian-Jenkins was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Florida last September while he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The tight end was cut by the Buccaneers a few days later and claimed off waivers by the Jets.

Seferian-Jenkins pleaded no contest last month to a reduced charge of reckless driving. He had originally pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge.

Seferian-Jenkins is allowed to participate in all off-season and preseason practices and games.

The 2014 second-round draft pick finished with 13 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown in nine games with the Buccaneers and Jets last season.

49ers acquire Zuttah from Ravens

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to acquire center Jeremy Zuttah from the Baltimore Ravens for an exchange of draft picks.

The Ravens will move up 12 spots in the sixth round in the deal announced Wednesday. Baltimore will now select with the 186th pick, while San Francisco will have the 198th selection. Zuttah must pass a physical to make the deal official.

The Ravens reportedly were going to release Zuttah to save $5.8 million in salary cap space before making the trade. Zuttah has started 117 games in nine seasons, including all 16 games last season when he was picked for the Pro Bowl.

Etc.

The Patriots have re-signed Pro Bowl linebacker Dont'a Hightower. Hightower's agency, SportsTrust Advisors, tweeted the agreement and his agent Pat Dye Jr. confirmed it. The new pact is for four years and $43.5 million. … The Pittsburgh Steelers have added depth at wide receiver, signing free agent Justin Hunter to a one-year deal. Financial details were not disclosed. The 25-year-old Hunter split time between Buffalo and Miami in 2016, catching 10 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns. Hunter has 78 receptions for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns while playing for the Titans, the Bills and the Dolphins. …

The Minnesota Vikings have expressed concern over legislation backed by police unions that would allow off-duty officers to carry guns in places where other people can't in Minnesota. The bill would allow off-duty police to take firearms into stadiums and other specified venues as long as they go through regular security screening and present valid law identification, Minnesota Public Radio reported. The changes would override a National Football League restriction that limits gun possession to on-duty officers and hired security.