Ravens release tight end Dennis Pitta after his third hip injury

The Baltimore Ravens have released tight end Dennis Pitta with an injury waiver after he hurt his right hip for a third time in practice last week.

The injury occurred during an offseason practice session Friday. Each time Pitta hurt the hip previously, the injury was serious enough to be considered career-threatening. That appears to be the case again following his release Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Pitta began his career with Baltimore in 2010 and caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl when the Ravens won the 2012 NFL title.

Pitta first injured his hip in 2013 and hurt it again in 2014. He played in four games in 2013, three in 2014 and sat out the entire 2015 season.

Last year, however, he returned to catch 86 passes, most by a tight end in franchise history.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said last week: “Dennis is one of the great Ravens, and he has done everything he can to make our team better.”

Nashville police are investigating a misdemeanor assault complaint made by a man who says former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets coach Rex Ryan grabbed him by the neck. Police spokesman Don Aaron said that Matthew Havel, a 30-year-old from Pueblo, Colo., made the complaint Sunday night. Havel told police that he saw the Ryan brothers — Rex and former NFL defensive coordinator Rob Ryan — at the Margaritaville restaurant in downtown Nashville near Bridgestone Arena. Aaron said Havel indicated he went up to the Ryans' table and was there for over an hour before Rex Ryan “reached across and grabbed at his neck.” Havel told police the incident was unprovoked. Aaron said no arrests have been made and no charges are presently outstanding. …

Peyton Manning will be advising helmet manufacturer Riddell on product development. The five-time NFL MVP, who retired after the 2015 season, wore Riddell's helmets and shoulder pads throughout his career. His insights will be used to help inform the many aspects of helmet design and development for the company. He also will work with the company as its first brand ambassador through its grass-roots initiative “Smarter Football.” Riddell also designs and develops other protective sports equipment, head impact monitoring technologies, apparel and related accessories. “I have been fortunate to play the game of football,” Manning says, “and partnering with Riddell is the right opportunity to positively impact the sport when protection is a constant focus for athletes of all ages. “This is something I am personally invested in. I've always wanted to serve as an ambassador to the game and my role with Riddell enables me to expand my contributions to football.”