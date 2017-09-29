NFL notes: League looking into death threats against Delanie Walker over anthem protest

The Tennessee Titans informed the NFL about the death threats to Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker and his family because of the anthem protests. The league said Friday its security department is investigating.

Walker disclosed the threats Thursday night in a post shared on social media . Walker told fans upset by the protests that they didn't have to go to the games if they felt disrespected.

Coach Mike Mularkey praised Walker for his play, and his character.

“Everybody respects Delanie Walker,” Mularkey said. “I know he's about as much of a pro as I've ever been around on and off the field. So that's important.”

The tight end was not in the locker room when it was open to media after practice. But Walker, who represented the NFL on a USO Tour of the Middle East last spring, made clear in his post he won't be deterred.

“The racist and violent words directed at me and my son only serve as another reminder that our country remains divided and full of hateful rhetoric,” Walker wrote. “These words of hate will only fuel me in my efforts to continue my work reaching out to different community groups, listening to opposing voices, and honoring the men and women in the Armed Forces who risk their lives every day so that we may have this dialogue.”

Tennessee was one of three teams that stayed inside the locker room last week, joining Seattle and Pittsburgh. Mularkey gave no indication of a plan for Sunday when the Titans (2-1) play at Houston (1-2).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence said Twitter on Thursday that because of his protest his father, a contractor, was denied a job on a house. Spence was among the Lions who took a knee before their game against Atlanta.

Beckham fined

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been fined $12,154 by the NFL for his dog-like touchdown celebration last Sunday.

Beckham got down on all fours and pretended to urinate like a dog after catching a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for the celebration, and met a few days later with co-owner John Mara, who was unhappy with Beckham's behavior.

Also in that game, Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount was fined $9,115 for taunting.

New York Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams and Minnesota cornerback Xavier Rhodes were docked the same amount for taunting.

Jets linebacker Darron Lee drew an $18,231 fine for a late hit on Miami quarterback Jay Cutler.

Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman was fined $12,154 for unnecessary roughness, and Denver's Will Parks was docked $9,115, also for unnecessary roughness.

Injury updates

Myles Garrett's injured ankle is much stronger. His playing status remains shaky. Cleveland's rookie defensive end — and the NFL's top draft pick — practiced for the second straight day Friday, but remained questionable to make his regular-season debut Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Garrett has missed the Browns' first three games with a severely sprained right ankle suffered in practice on Sept. 6. He's made major progress and returned to the field Thursday. However, he still may be a week away from playing in a game. … New York Jets running back Matt Forte won't play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday because of turf toe. Coach Todd Bowles announced Friday that Bilal Powell will start in place of Forte, who sat out practice all week. He was injured the big toe on his left foot last Sunday on a 12-yard run early in the third quarter against Miami. …

The unbeaten Atlanta Falcons will be without four starters when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Safety Ricardo Allen will miss the game with a concussion sustained on a hard hit to Detroit receiver T.J. Jones last week. Outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. (hamstring), right tackle Ryan Schraeder (concussion) and defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw (ankle/knee) will all miss their second straight games with injuries sustained against Green Bay in Week 2. All-Pro receiver Julio Jones was limited all week in practice with a sore back, but he will play against the Bills. … Buffalo Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn will not play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons because of a foot injury. Defensive end Shaq Lawson will be a game-time decision. Rookie Dion Dawkins will start in Glenn's place.