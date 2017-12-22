NFL notes: Raiders' Marshawn Lynch fined $24,309 for yelling at game official

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was fined $24,309 by the NFL on Friday for yelling at a game official last Sunday against Dallas.

At the end of the Cowboys' 20-17 victory, Oakland quarterback Derek Carr fumbled the ball out of the end zone while trying to dive for a touchdown. The play was ruled a touchback. An angry Lynch shouted at a sideline official and needed to be restrained by teammates.

Lynch, who was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, was suspended for one game in October after making contact with an official.

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was fined $12,154 for yelling at an official and being penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after a no-call on what he thought was pass interference by Philadelphia in the end zone on teammate Evan Engram on a fourth-down pass with 43 seconds left in the Eagles' 34-29 win.

San Francisco's Elvis Dumervil was docked $18,231 for roughing the passer on Tennessee's Marcus Mariota, while 49ers teammate Eric Reid was fined $9,115 for an unnecessary roughness call.

Buffalo's Deon Lacey, Houston's Johnathan Joseph and Arizona's Alex Boone were each fined $18,231 for horsecollar tackles.

Seattle safety Delano Hill was fined $12,154 after he was ejected from the Seahawks' loss to the Rams for throwing punches at Los Angeles' Mike Thomas in the third quarter on a punt. The Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman was fined $9,115 for unnecessary roughness during that game, while teammate Robert Quinn has to pay $12,154 for an unsportsmanlike conduct call.

Washington's D.J. Swearinger was docked $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Jets' David Bass (facemask), Kansas City’s Charcandrick West (chop block) and Atlanta's Ricardo Allen (late hit out of bounds) were each fined $9,115.

Etc.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner practiced on Friday and will play when the Seattle Seahawks face the Dallas Cowboys despite a lingering hamstring problem. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Wagner is ahead of where he was last week when he did not practice at all and was a game-time decision against the Rams. … The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without leading receiver Marqise Lee (ankle) and could be missing wideout Allen Hurns (ankle), who was listed as questionable, again at San Francisco on Sunday. …

Tennessee cornerback Logan Ryan (ankle) missed his third straight day of practice Friday and is questionable when the Titans host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. … New York Jets right guard Brian Winters will not play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday because of an abdominal injury. Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that either Dakota Dozier or Brent Qvale will replace Winters. Defensive end Leonard Williams completed the NFL's concussion protocol after being injured last Sunday at New Orleans and was a full participant at practice.