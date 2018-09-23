NFL Week 3: Bills stun Vikings, Chiefs knock out 49ers and Garappolo, Saints beat Falcons in OT

Josh Allen played with the poise of a well-seasoned quarterback for the Buffalo Bills by accounting for three touchdowns in his first road start in the NFL. Allen made Minnesota's Kirk Cousins look like the raw rookie in a stunning 27-6 upset of the Vikings on Sunday afternoon in .
Cousins had three turnovers, including a lost fumble on a third-down sack inside Minnesota's 20-yard line, on each of the first two possessions. Buffalo turned those recoveries into 10 points and was on cruise control by midway through the second quarter as the crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium cranked up the boos.
The Vikings (1-1-1) were 16{-point favorites when the game began, allowing the Bills (1-2) to become only the sixth such underdog in the NFL's last 81 point spreads that big. After being outscored 75-9 over their first six quarters of the season, the Bills have enjoyed a 41-9 advantage over the last six periods.
Allen, the seventh overall pick in the draft out of Wyoming who took the job earlier than expected in relief of a struggling Nathan Peterman in the opener, completed 15 of 22 passes for 196 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide-open tight end Jason Croom.
Though Allen took three sacks and fumbled three times, the Bills were able to recover all of them. He settled almost exclusively for safe underneath or sideline throws, but took advantage of several broken coverages by the Vikings for chain-moving gains.
at Kansas City 38, San Francisco 27
The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is just as efficient at home as he is on the road. He gets the same results, too. After winning his first three starts, all away from Arrowhead Stadium, the second-year pro finally made his regular-season home debut and responded by torching 49ers’ banged-up pass defense for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
Mahomes now has 13 touchdown passes without an interception, breaking the NFL record for TD passes in the first three weeks of a season. Peyton Manning threw 12 to start the 2013 campaign.
Mahomes' touchdown passes to Chris Conley, Demetrius Harris and Sammy Watkins , along with a pair of TD runs by Kareem Hunt, helped Kansas City (3-0) race to a 35-7 lead late in the first half.
Few leads are safe against the Chiefs' porous defense, though.
The 49ers (1-2) rallied behind running backs Matt Breida and Alfred Morris, who kept gouging the Chiefs' defensive front, and Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw for 251 yards and two scores . It was Garoppolo's 11-yard pass to Marquis Goodwin early in the third quarter that started the comeback, and Morris scored on a short touchdown run later in the quarter to make it 35-24.
After the Chiefs tacked on a field goal early in the fourth to extend their lead, the 49ers came back with a grinding, 17-play drive that wiped out more than half the period. But it ended in a strange sequence that began with Garoppolo taking a hard hit from Steven Nelson along the sideline. Garoppolo easily could have stepped out of bounds, but instead he was crushed on his throwing shoulder and had to leave.
ATLANTA (AP) — Drew Brees' 1-yard run capped an 80-yard touchdown drive to open overtime that lifted the New Orleans Saints to a 43-37 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Brees' score came after his apparent 3-yard TD pass to Alvin Kamara was overturned on a review that determined Kamara's knee was down before the goal line. Brees scored on a keeper on the following play, giving the Saints (2-1) the win on the day the 39-year-old quarterback set the NFL record for career completions.
Brees passed for 396 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores. Kamara had 15 catches for 124 yards and ran for 66 yards.
Brees' biggest play before the winner might have been his improbable 7-yard scoring run with 1:15 remaining that forced overtime. He ran to his left and then spun to avoid tackle attempts by Brian Poole and Robert Alford.
Atlanta's Matt Ryan had his first career game with five scoring passes, including three to rookie Calvin Ridley. That wasn't enough for the Falcons (1-2) against Brees and the high-scoring Saints, who gained 534 yards.
Ryan passed for 374 yards, including 146 to Ridley, who became the first Falcons rookie with three scoring catches. Ryan's five touchdown passes tied the team record set by Wade Wilson on Dec. 13, 1992, at Tampa Bay.
With his 14th completed pass, Brees broke the record of 6,300 career completions set by Hall of Famer Brett Favre.
at Carolina 31, Cincinnati 21
Cam Newton threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others, Christian McCaffrey racked up a career-high 184 yards rushing and the Panthers handed the Bengals their first loss.
Newton completed 15 of 24 passes for 150 yards and ran for 36 yards as the Panthers (2-1) won their seventh straight home game going back to last season.
McCaffrey, who tied a franchise record with 14 receptions last week against Atlanta, did his damage on the ground this time with 28 carries. He surpassed his previous career high of 66 yards rushing and became the first Carolina player in franchise history to post a 100-yard receiving game and a 100-yard rushing game in back-to-back weeks.
Carolina had 230 yards rushing.
Andy Dalton was 29 of 46 with two touchdowns, but was intercepted four times, including twice by rookie cornerback Donte Jackson.
Carolina's defense, which allowed 432 yards and 31 points to the Falcons last week, held the Bengals (2-1) to 66 yards rushing without Joe Mixon in the lineup.
at Philadelphia 20, Indianapolis 16
Carson Wentz threw a touchdown pass on his first drive in nine months, Wendell Smallwood ran in from the 4 for the go-ahead score and the Eagles held on for the win.
Adam Vinatieri tied Morten Andersen's career record of 565 field goals by connecting on all three tries, but the Colts (1-2) couldn't take advantage of two turnovers by Wentz inside the 20 in the second half.
The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles (2-1) needed two defensive stops against Andrew Luck in the final 90 seconds.
Indy had a first down at the Eagles 11 and two cracks from the 4, but Luck's pass to T.Y. Hilton sailed over his shoulder in the left corner of the end zone on third down and Derek Barnett sacked Luck on fourth down.
The Colts got the ball again at their 11 with 39 seconds remaining but couldn't reach midfield. Jacoby Brissett threw a desperation pass on the final play that fell incomplete.
at Washington 31, Green Bay 17
Adrian Peterson ran for 120 yards and a pair of 2-yard scores, Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes — all in the first half — and the Redskins earned a victory over a gimpy Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, who again had complaints about a roughing-the-passer penalty on Clay Matthews.
On a rainy afternoon, the Redskins (2-1) moved out to leads of 14-0 and, at halftime, 28-10, by putting together TD drives of 74, 75, 79 and 98 yards.
Smith connected for TDs of 46 yards to Paul Richardson on the game's fourth play and of 9 to Jamison Crowder in the second quarter.
Peterson, who ran 19 times Sunday, raised his career total to 102 rushing touchdowns, breaking a tie at 100 with Marshall Faulk and Shaun Alexander and moving him alone into seventh place in NFL history behind Emmitt Smith's record of 164.
This was Peterson's 52nd game with at least 100 yards on the ground, and first since Nov. 5, 2017, for Arizona against San Francisco.
Playing with a bulky brace on his left knee, which he hurt in Week 1, Rodgers hobbled and limped around, and couldn't do enough to get the Packers (1-1-1) back into the game.
He finished 27 for 44 for 265 yards with two TDs — of 64 yards to Geronimo Allison and 2 yards to Davante Adams — and was sacked four times.
at Baltimore 27, Denver 14
Joe Flacco picked apart the Broncos’ depleted defense for 277 yards and a touchdown, and the Ravens handed Denver its first defeat.
Connecting with eight receivers, Flacco went 25 for 40 without an interception on a rainy afternoon. He threw 28 passes in the first half alone, when Baltimore (2-1) took control.
Flacco's success came against a Denver backfield that began the day without injured cornerback Adam Jones (thigh) and lost cornerback Tramaine Brock (groin) in the first quarter. As a result, rookie Isaac Yiadom saw significant playing time at right corner.
Javorious Allen caught a 12-yard touchdown pass and ran for a score for the Ravens.
N.Y. Giants 27, at Houston 22
Eli Manning threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns and rookie Saquon Barkley added a score as New York got its first win with a 27-22 victory over the struggling Texans.
The Giants (1-2) were up by 14 at halftime but had trouble moving the ball in the second half and the Texans (0-3) had cut the lead to five before Manning threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard with about two minutes left.
Deshaun Watson threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Lamar Miller with 1 second left to cut the lead to 27-22, but New York recovered the onside kick.
Watson threw for 385 yards and two scores, but his interception was one of two second-half turnovers by the Texans, off to their worst start since dropping their first four games of 2008.
Odell Beckham Jr., had nine receptions for 109 yards and Barkley finished with 82 yards rushing as the Giants came one point shy of matching their points total from their first two games combined.
Tennessee 9, at Jacksonville 6
Marcus Mariota came off the bench and directed three scoring drives, including one in the fourth quarter, and the Titans claimed their third straight victory in the series.
Mariota replaced Blaine Gabbert in the first quarter after Gabbert was knocked out of the game with a concussion.
Mariota sat out last week's victory against Houston because of an elbow injury sustained in the season opener.
Mariota had been experiencing arm weakness along with numbness and tingling in two fingers. The injury affects the velocity and spin he gets on the football.
Mariota wore a glove on his injured right hand and was able to do just enough to beat the Jaguars (2-1) for the third straight time and fifth time in the past six meetings.
Mariota completed 12 of 18 passes for 100 yards and ran for 51 more, including a 15-yard gain on a third-and-1 play late.
The Titans (2-1) milked the clock from there and ended up celebrating an early lead in the AFC South.