Time is now for Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen, while wait continues for Jimmy Garappolo

Former UCLA standout Rosen, the 10th pick in this year’s draft, will get the start for 0-3 Arizona at Seattle on Sunday. He replaced starter Sam Bradford in a 16-14 loss to Chicago with 4:31 to play and was unable to lead a comeback. In attempting to put his team in position for a winning field goal, he was intercepted on his first drive. On his second possession, he was sacked to end the game.