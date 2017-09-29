Bears' Danny Trevathan says his jarring helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers' Davante Adams was unintentional [Video]

Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan insists his helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams in the third quarter of the teams’ “Thursday Night Football” game was not a dirty play, even though the contact sent the receiver’s mouth guard flying and caused him to briefly lose consciousness.

“I was just trying to make a play,” Trevathan said after the 35-14 Packers victory. “It wasn’t intentional. I was just trying to hustle to the ball and do my job. Unfortunately, he wound up hurt. I’m sorry about that. And I’m going to reach out to him and try to send him a message. We play a physical game. But you never wish that on anybody.”

After making a catch on a screen pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers late in the third quarter, Adams was already wrapped up by Bears safety Adrian Amos when Trevathan came in and blasted the Packers receiver with the crown of his helmet. Trevathan was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Adams was taken from the field on a stretcher and transported to a hospital to be tested for head and neck injuries. The Packers said after the game that Adams was conscious and had feeling in his extremities.

“The news I’ve been given on Davante so far is everything looks positive,” coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. ”He’s already giving them a hard time at the hospital to get out of there, so that’s a great sign.”

Trevathan said he initially didn’t realize just how vicious the hit was. Asked if he regretted it upon seeing the replay, Trevathan said: “I regret just the level I hit him at. I could have been a little better. But you have to understand I was [gathering] momentum and I was just trying to make a play. Nothing intentional. It happens in this game.”

