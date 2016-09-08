Broncos win Super Bowl 50 rematch with Panthers, 21-20

In their quest to avenge their loss in Super Bowl 50, the Carolina Panthers missed from 50.

Kicker Graham Gano was wide left on a 50-yard field goal in the waning seconds Thursday as the Denver Broncos held on for a 21-20 victory at Sports Authority Field.

The game was a rematch of the Super Bowl seven months earlier, when Denver put on a dominant defensive performance in a 24-10 win.

This time, the Broncos trailed for most of the game but scrambled back with two C.J. Anderson touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton, who took a beating from a ferocious Denver pass rush, nearly led his team back on the Panthers’ final drive. The march was kept alive by an illegal-hands-to-the-face penalty on cornerback Chris Harris Jr. that wiped out an incomplete pass on fourth-and-21 and gave Carolina an automatic first down.

Denver claimed a 21-17 lead with 9:26 to play when Anderson pushed his way across the goal line from a yard out.

It was Anderson’s second touchdown of the quarter, the first coming on a 25-yard catch and carry up the sideline.

Carolina took a 17-7 lead to the locker room at halftime, thanks to a pair of touchdowns by Cam Newton – one passing, one rushing – and a 44-yard field goal by Gano.

Rookie fullback Andy Janovich put Denver on the scoreboard with a 28-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. According to ESPN, Janovich was owned in 0.0% of fantasy leagues, although a handful of people on Twitter said he was on their roster.

The 10-point halftime deficit didn’t subdue the orange-clad crowd much. The venue was rocking.

Denver has won three Super Bowls, and the pregame ceremony was an homage to that. First, running back Terrell Davis emerged from the tunnel holding a Lombardi Trophy, and the crowd cheered.

The cheers grew louder as John Elway brought out the second trophy. The place erupted when the third trophy was carried out by Peyton Manning.

Minutes later, during the national anthem, Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall kneeled in protest, following the lead of his college teammate. Marshall and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick played together at Nevada.

Marshall was supportive of Kaepernick last month when the quarterback sat through one anthem and kneeled through the next, later explaining he did so to protest the treatment of African-Americans by police.

The Broncos quickly issued a statement after Marshall refused to stand: “While we encourage members of our organization to stand during the National Anthem, we understand and respect it being a personal decision.”

Marshall was evaluated for a concussion in the first half, but that did not end his night. In the third quarter, he clearly launched at Newton and struck him in the head but the play was not flagged.

History is not on the side of the Panthers this season. Not since the 1993 Buffalo Bills has a team made it back to the Super Bowl after losing on the game’s biggest stage the season before.

“You always hear about the Super Bowl hangover,” Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said during the offseason. “That’s real. Teams that lose the Super Bowl struggle. History shows. You have to fight human nature. You just have to continue to move forward and prepare like nothing ever happened.”

The Broncos came into this opener having made NFL history, although not in a way they might have chosen. They are the first team since the 2001 Baltimore Ravens to switch quarterbacks in the immediate aftermath of winning a ring – and the first to start one who had not taken an NFL snap.

This was the second time in three years the Broncos played host to the kickoff opener. Sports Authority Field was the site of the game three years ago because the Ravens, the defending Super Bowl champion, were bumped from their home stadium because of a scheduling conflict with the Baltimore Orioles.

The Broncos were rude hosts in that game, posting a 49-27 victory in which Manning threw seven touchdown passes, tying an NFL single-game record.

sam.farmer@latimes.com