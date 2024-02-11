Photos: Taylor Swift’s lucky number is 13. Will that help or hurt the Chiefs?

Taylor Swift’s lucky number is 13, will this mean the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII? Look at our stats below to find out why.

By the numbers:



Super Bowl 58, 5+8 = 13

Pop Vocal Album of the Year was her 13th Grammy Award.

The Chiefs’ opponent are the 49ers. 4 + 9 = 13

The date of the Super Bowl is Februuary 11. 2 + 11 = 13

The 49ers finished the NFL season as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the Chiefs finished as the number 3 seed in the AFC. The numbers next to each other are 13.

This is her 13th appearance supporting the Kansas City Chiefs.

Check out Taylor through the Chiefs’ season:

No. 1 vs. Chicago Bears

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift stand next to one another in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears in September. (Jason Hanna / Getty Images)

No. 2 vs. New York Jets

Taylor Swift, top center, Blake Lively, second from left, and Ryan Reynolds react during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets in October. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

No. 3 vs. Denver Broncos

Taylor Swift talks with Donna Kelce, the mother of her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, before the game against the Denver Broncos in October. (David Eulitt / Getty Images)

No. 4 vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium together after a win over the Chargers in October. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

No. 5 vs. Green Bay Packers

Taylor Swift, left, celebrates with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, during a game between the Chiefs and Packers in December. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

No. 6 vs. Buffalo Bills

Taylor Swift watches from a suite during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in December. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

No. 7 vs. New England Patriots

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Ashley Avignone celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs scored a touchdown against the Patriots in December. (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)

No. 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Taylor Swift celebrates during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders in December. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

No. 9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Taylor Swift enters Arrowhead Stadium before a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals in December. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

No. 10 vs Miami Dolphins

Taylor Swift celebrates with fans during an AFC wild-card playoff win over the Miami Dolphins in January. (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

No. 11 vs. Buffalo Bills

Taylor Swift, right, and Brittany Mahomes react during the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in January. (Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)

No. 12 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game in January. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Will this be Taylor Swift’s lucky number 13?