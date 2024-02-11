Photos: Taylor Swift’s lucky number is 13. Will that help or hurt the Chiefs?

(PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images)
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
(Ed Zurga / Associated Press)
(Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
(Ed Zurga / Associated Press)
Taylor Swift’s lucky number is 13, will this mean the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII? Look at our stats below to find out why.
By the numbers:
- Super Bowl 58, 5+8 = 13
- Pop Vocal Album of the Year was her 13th Grammy Award.
- The Chiefs’ opponent are the 49ers. 4 + 9 = 13
- The date of the Super Bowl is Februuary 11. 2 + 11 = 13
- The 49ers finished the NFL season as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the Chiefs finished as the number 3 seed in the AFC. The numbers next to each other are 13.
- This is her 13th appearance supporting the Kansas City Chiefs.
Check out Taylor through the Chiefs’ season:
No. 1 vs. Chicago Bears
No. 2 vs. New York Jets
No. 3 vs. Denver Broncos
No. 4 vs. Chargers
No. 5 vs. Green Bay Packers
No. 6 vs. Buffalo Bills
No. 7 vs. New England Patriots
No. 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
No. 9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
No. 10 vs Miami Dolphins
No. 11 vs. Buffalo Bills
No. 12 vs. Baltimore Ravens
Will this be Taylor Swift’s lucky number 13?
