How NFC West was redone, with the Rams and 49ers doing a bang-up job

Getting their quarterback made a world of difference to the 49ers. Clearly, Minnesota feels the same way about apparently landing prized free agent Kirk Cousins. But most if not all of the others in the wild quarterback grab of the last several days — Tyrod Taylor (Cleveland), Case Keenum (Denver), Teddy Bridgewater (New York Jets), Bradford — look like big-money bridges to tide over their new clubs until better and cheaper (for the moment) long-term solutions are found. So that won't necessarily mean this year's promising crop of quarterback prospects will be pushed down in the draft.