Seahawks sign quarterback Austin Davis; Colin Kaepernick remains without a job

Quarterback Austin Davis has been signed by the Seattle Seahawks.

The team announced the move Monday morning, nearly two weeks after Davis visited the Seahawks looking for the chance to compete for the backup job behind starter Russell Wilson.

Davis has completed 36 of 378 passes with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has made 10 NFL starts, going 3-5 with the St. Louis Rams in 2014 and 0-2 with the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

He did not play for the Denver Broncos last season before being waived.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick also visited the Seahawks on May 24, the same day as Davis. Kaepernick led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2012 season and the NFC championship a year later but struggled the following two seasons and eventually lost his starting job.

Last season, he started the final 11 games for San Francisco and put up some good numbers, throwing for 16 touchdowns with four interceptions, but he led the team to only one victory. He has yet to land a job after opting out of his contract with the 49ers this off-season. Some have suggested teams may be avoiding Kaepernick because of his refusal to stand for the national anthem before games last season as a social protest.

The Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Heaps to make room for Davis. Quarterback Trevone Boykin remains with the team and is expected to compete with Davis for the No. 2 spot.

