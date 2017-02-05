Super Bowl LI: Players to know and players who must deliver

Here are some players you should know and players who must deliver in Super Bowl LI:

FALCONS YOU SHOULD KNOW

Patrick DiMarco, Fullback

DiMarco is an excellent lead blocker but also goes out on pass patterns. He’s a bit of a wild card, particularly when the Patriots are going with a lighter and quicker defense to combat Atlanta’s passing attack.

Levine Toilolo, Tight end

The standout from Stanford is a huge target at 6-8 and 265 pounds. Julio Jones and other receivers will attract attention, and that could open passing lanes for Toilolo in the short-to-intermediate areas.

Brian Poole, Cornerback

An undrafted rookie, Poole is a key component to Atlanta’s scheme as a slot corner, and the Falcons use him a lot to blitz. The Patriots are going to run a lot of bunch-formation stuff, and the pressure will be on him.

FALCONS WHO MUST COME THROUGH

Matt Ryan, Quarterback

Ryan has had a phenomenal season and needs to put the finishing touches on it. When he was at Boston College he studied Tom Brady closely, but can he top the master mentor on the NFL’s biggest stage?

Deion Jones, Linebacker

At 6 feet 1 and 222 pounds, Jones is undersized and could be a soft spot for the Falcons, especially if the Patriots are determined to run 250-pound back LeGarrette Blount. The rangy Jones needs to step up big.

Julio Jones, Receiver

Jones might not draw Malcolm Butler, the Patriots’ best corner. Coach Bill Belichick might want to have Butler blanket Mohamed Sanu, and call in safety help on the big and ultratalented Jones.

PATRIOTS YOU SHOULD KNOW

Eric Rowe, Cornerback

Rowe is their third corner, a pivotal spot against a dangerous passing attack. He was fortunate that Pittsburgh dropped so many passes in the AFC championship game because the Steelers were targeting him.

Trey Flowers, Defensive end

The Patriots don’t have much of a pass rush, but Flowers is a real threat. He stepped in for the traded Chandler Jones. He didn’t have a sack in the first half of the season but exploded for seven in the second.

James White, Running back

LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis are better known, but White could be a key as a receiver. Former Patriot Shane Vereen had 11 catches vs. Gus Bradley’s Seattle defense in the Super Bowl two years ago.

PATRIOTS WHO MUST COME THROUGH

Julian Edelman, Receiver

Edelman has been the engine of the offense with Rob Gronkowski out and is by far the top target for Tom Brady. Edelman must keep the chains moving on third down and keep Atlanta’s offense off the field.

Alan Branch, Defensive tackle

The Patriots are going to try deny the deep ball and lure the Falcons into running. Branch will be key in anchoring that front against the run. If Patriots are in nickel or dime packages, guys up front have to thrive.

Stephen Gostkowski, Placekicker

Typically reliable, he missed three extra points during the regular season and one in the playoffs. He has a tendency to slice the ball to the right and even started kicking PATs from the left hash to compensate.

sam.farmer@latimes.com

Follow Sam Farmer on Twitter @LATimesFarmer