NFL Thursday

HOUSTON (2-0) AT NEW ENGLAND (2-0)

TV: Channel 2, NFL Network, 5:15 p.m. PDT

Line: Texans by 1

Over/under: 40 ½

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Patriots are scary at home, even with rookie Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. But Houston has the firepower to go up there and win. The Patriots will get conservative while Houston looks to stretch the field with Brock Osweiler. Texans 24, Patriots 17.