J.J. Watt hypes new shoe by taking jabs at Lonzo Ball's ZO2's

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt seized the opportunity and couldn’t resist. It was all business.

On Thursday, Watt unveiled on Twitter his second signature training shoes with Reebok, the JJ II. The shoes debuted on Friday and according to Reebok’s website, they retail for $100.

Watt decided to hype his new shoes by poking fun at Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball’s signature shoes, the ZO2’s. Watt compared the JJ II’s price to the ZO2’s and added a follow-up tweet saying he would actually wear them.

Ball’s signature shoes retail at $495 a pair under Big Baller Brand, his family’s fashion line.

The rookie sensation caused a stir earlier in the week when he wore Nike Kobe A.D. Sneakers at the Las Vegas Summer League against the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Thursday, Ball wore James Harden’s signature Adidas shoes on the court.

