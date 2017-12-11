Rams suffer several injuries in loss to Eagles but could gain roster strength for game against Seahawks

Rams players suffered multiple injuries in their defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles, but coach Sean McVay said Monday that he anticipated that cornerback Trumaine Johnson and offensive linemen Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein would recover and be available for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle.

The trio was among four players who came out of the game during Sunday’s 43-35 loss to the Eagles at the Coliseum.

Cornerback Kayvon Webster suffered a season-ending torn Achilles, and on Monday was put on injured reserve. The Rams re-signed cornerback Dominique Hatfield to the practice squad.

Webster, who intercepted a pass in the first quarter, wrote in an Instagram post Monday that he also had been playing through a shoulder injury.

Webster’s absence, McVay said, is “a big loss” for the Rams.

“Made a huge impact on this team,” McVay said, “not only on just the field but the way he carries himself day in and day out.”

With Webster out, Nickell Robey-Coleman is expected to start. Troy Hill and Kevin Peterson also are expected to play.

Safeties Lamarcus Joyner, Blake Countess and John Johnson also could figure in the equation.

“The next guy is going to have to step up and make plays,” Countess said.

On Sunday, it was announced that Trumaine Johnson left the game in the second half because he was in concussion protocol.

But McVay said that Johnson sustained a “stinger,” which is a neck and shoulder issue.

“That was a little bit of a misunderstanding,” McVay said, “so that’s positive news on Trumaine.”

Whitworth, the starting left tackle, and Havenstein, the right tackle, were announced as having suffered ankle injuries.

But McVay said that both linemen, who returned to the game, were dealing with knee issues. Whitworth “checked out good” on Monday and Havenstein “was in good spirits,” McVay said.

“They’ll be day to day,” McVay said, “but it was very positive when you look at just the way that they both got rolled up on, and in terms of what can kind of come out of some of those types of plays.

“And, fortunately for us, it didn’t result in something that was going to be season ending.”

Both linemen could be available against the Seahawks, McVay said.

“That’s the anticipation,” he said, adding, “It’s going to be one of those things where you never really, truly know until you see how they really respond a couple days out.”

Darrell Williams played in place of Whitworth and Havenstein against the Eagles.

Despite the injuries, the Rams actually could gain some roster strength when they play the Seahawks.

McVay said that receiver Robert Woods and linebacker Connor Barwin were on track to practice this week and possibly return for a game with huge NFC West implications.

Woods has been sidelined three games because of a shoulder injury, Barwin two games because of a forearm injury.

The Rams are 9-4 and in first place. The Seahawks, who defeated the Rams in Week 5, are 8-5 and in second place.

The Rams’ loss to the Eagles was tempered by the Seahawks’ loss at Jacksonville.

“It was a disappointing day, but our guys aren’t discouraged,” McVay said, adding, “We’ve got a great opportunity with the things that took place [Sunday] to still be in first place in our division and go to a great Seattle team and get a chance to try to go win our 10th game and try to stay on top off the division.”

Running back Todd Gurley rushed for 96 yards in only 13 carries against the Eagles. “However you want to cut it, I’ve got to get him going, give him more opportunities with the way he was running it and have a better feel for the flow of the game,” McVay said. “That was something that I didn’t think I did very well yesterday.”… Receiver Cooper Kupp caught five passes for 118 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles, establishing a Rams rookie season record with 56 receptions. “When you look at with Robert going down,” McVay said, “I think he’s gotten a little bit more targets and some more [opportunities] over the last handful of weeks just based on he and Sammy [Watkins] kind of being your primary targets.”… The Rams are off Tuesday. They resume practice Wednesday.

