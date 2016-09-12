Rams vs. 49ers: How they match up

Rams pass offense vs. 49ers pass defense: The Rams can’t go anywhere but up after finishing last in the NFL in passing offense last season. Quarterback Case Keenum does not have a huge arm, but he was efficient during four exhibition games. In six games last season, Keenum completed 61% of his passes for 828 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception. Tavon Austin and Kenny Britt are the top receivers and Lance Kendricks and Tyler Higbee the tight ends. Left tackle Greg Robinson must protect Keenum’s blind side. The 49ers ranked 29th in the NFL last season with 28 sacks. Free safety Eric Reid leads the secondary. EDGE: 49ers

Rams run offense vs. 49ers run defense: Rams running back Todd Gurley was the NFL offensive rookie of the year after rushing for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. And he did it despite not starting until the fourth game. Benny Cunningham is Gurley’s backup. Both run behind a line that returns intact from last season if right tackle Rob Havenstein is fully recovered from a foot injury. The 49ers’ 3-4 scheme features tackle Arik Armstead, a 2015 first-round draft picks. Inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman leads the unit that will try to slow down Gurley. EDGE: Rams

49ers pass offense vs. Rams pass defense: Quarterback Blaine Gabbert is at the controls of first-year Coach Chip Kelly’s offense, with Colin Kaepernick on the bench. Last season, Gabbert completed 63.1% of his passes, 10 for touchdowns, with seven interceptions. Torrey Smith had 33 receptions and Quinton Patton and Vance McDonald each had 30 for a team that ranked 29th in passing offense last season. Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson leads a secondary that gets its first test since the departures of free-agent cornerback Janoris Jenkins and safety Rodney McLeod. The Rams are counting on the defensive line to pressure Gabbert. EDGE: Rams

49ers run offense vs. Rams run defense: Carlos Hyde rushed for 470 yards and three touchdowns in seven games last season. Guard Anthony Davis, the No. 11 pick in the 2010 draft, is back after an injury-plagued season that led to a brief retirement. The Rams gave up 113.8 yards rushing per game in 2015, but this is a reconfigured front seven. The line features ends Robert Quinn and William Hayes and tackles Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers. Alec Ogletree is the new middle linebacker, and Mark Barron begins the season at weak-side linebacker for a unit that will often feature five defensive backs EDGE: Rams

Special teams: Rams punter Johnny Hekker made the Pro Bowl last season after averaging 47.9 yards per kick. Kicker Greg Zuerlein is coming off an inconsistent performance in 2015, when he made only 20 of 30 field-goal attempts. Benny Cunningham averaged 28.6 yards per kickoff return, Tavon Austin 7.9 yards per punt return. Veteran 49ers kicker Phil Dawson, entering his 18th NFL season, made 24 of 27 field-goal attempts in 2015. Punter Bradley Pinion averaged 43.6 yards. Kickoff and punt returner Bruce Ellington suffered a season-ending hamstring injury during the exhibition season. EDGE: Rams

Gary Klein’s pick: The Rams return to the scene of their season-ending overtime defeat in 2015. The storybook called for local boy Jared Goff, the No. 1 pick in the draft, to start against the team he grew up rooting for. Instead it’s Keenum, who leads a Rams team that made no significant upgrades on offense and turned over the defense to Ogletree. This is an NFC West game the Rams should win. If they do, it sets them up nicely for a home opener against the Seattle Seahawks with a chance to start 2-0 in the division. If they lose, it puts them in a hole going into Pete Carroll’s return to the Coliseum. Rams 24, 49ers 20.