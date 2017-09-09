Aaron Donald ends holdout and reports to Rams on eve of opener, though without a new contract

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, absent since the start of training camp because of a contract dispute, ended his holdout and reported to the team Saturday, though without a new deal.

Donald reported on the eve of Sunday’s opener against the Indianapolis Colts at the Coliseum.

Donald passed his physical and was added to the active roster, but he will not play on Sunday. Donald is scheduled to earn $1.8 million this season. By arriving before the opener, he ensured that he would earn a weekly game check of nearly $106,000.

Donald, 26, was the 13th pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He has accrued 28 sacks and been voted to the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons.

Donald is under contract for this season and next, when he is scheduled to earn about $6.9 million.

Donald is seeking a deal that would make him the NFL’s highest paid defensive player.

Donald did not participate in off-season workouts at the Rams’ training facility in Thousand Oaks. After he failed to report to training camp in late July, Rams general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay expressed optimism that a deal would get done.

But as the preseason wore on, Donald gave no public indication that he would report.

Rams executives flew to Atlanta late last month to meet with Donald’s agents but no agreement was reached.

